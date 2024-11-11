'We will miss out on our dream jobs': Indian students as Canada discontinues fast-track student visa

In a surprising move, the Canadian government has announced the discontinuation of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program, which expedited the study permit process for foreign students, particularly those from India. This decision has sparked disappointment among many aspiring students who were hoping to pursue their education in Canada.

One student from Chandigarh expressed frustration over the abrupt halt of the visa program, stating, “It’s not right to stop visas midway. There are so many opportunities and dream jobs we will miss out on.” The student emphasised that the political factors influencing this decision should not interfere with educational aspirations, according to the ANI.

Visa counsellor Rahul Arora echoed these sentiments, calling the decision detrimental to Canada and the students affected. He stated that it could hinder the ambitions of young learners who have worked hard to realize their educational goals. "The dreams that they have been trying for years will be hit by that," he remarked.

The SDS program, launched in 2018, aimed to streamline visa processing for eligible post-secondary students from 14 countries, including India, Brazil, and Vietnam. The recent changes also include removing the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) program. Students from these countries are now required to apply through the standard study permit stream, which accepts Guaranteed Investment Certificates as proof of financial support.

In response to concerns, the Canadian government clarified that this change will not adversely affect the eligibility of students wishing to apply for study permits. All applicants must still meet the standard requirements for study permits, regardless of their previous eligibility for the SDS or NSE initiatives.

The cancellation of the SDS program is part of Canada's broader strategy to manage its international student population amid growing concerns over housing shortages and resource constraints. As part of its 2024 policy changes, the government has set a maximum of 437,000 new study permits for 2025, which will encompass all levels of education, including postgraduate programs.

In addition to the SDS termination, the Canadian government is implementing a series of tightening measures. These include stricter language and academic requirements for students seeking the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), limitations on work permits for spouses of international students, and increased financial proof requirements.

These changes come as Canada grapples with pressures on housing and public services despite hosting a record 807,000 study permit holders in 2023.