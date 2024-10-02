What do different Blue, White, Red passports mean for Indian nationals? Check eligibility, documents needed

In international travel, a passport stands out as the most crucial form of identification for individuals travelling abroad. Not only does it serve as a vital document that permits entry into foreign countries, but it also establishes proof of Indian citizenship.

As outlined by the Passports Act of 1967, the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India is responsible for the issuance of various passport types, categorised according to the holder's civilian rank and the purpose of travel. The Indian government has implemented a colour-coding system for these passports, each serving a distinct purpose.

Types of passports based on colour

The Indian passport system primarily classifies passports into four types, each designed to facilitate faster immigration clearance and, in some cases, visa-free travel. Below, we delve into the specific colors and corresponding types of Indian passports:

- Blue Passport: This is the most common passport issued to ordinary Indian citizens travelling abroad for business or leisure. The blue passport helps foreign authorities identify general travellers distinct from government officials.

- White Passport: Issued to Indian government officials on official assignments abroad, the white passport enables immigration officers to easily recognize Indian diplomats and officials.

- Red Passport: Known as the diplomatic passport, the red passport is assigned to diplomats working in embassies and consulates. This passport features 28 pages to accommodate multiple visas.

Additionally, the Indian government has rolled out updated e-passports designed to enhance security and facilitate rapid immigration procedures.

Eligibility criteria for the various Indian passport types are as follows:

Type of Passport Colour People Eligible Ordinary Blue Ordinary Ctizens Diplomatic Red Diplomats (Embassy or Consulate) Official White Ministers and Government Officials

Required documents for passport application

When applying for a new ordinary passport, applicants should prepare the following documents:

- Proof of date of birth: Birth certificate, school leaving certificate, or matriculation certificate

- Photo ID proof: Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, or driving license

- Proof of residence: Utility bills (gas, electricity, water, or telephone) or rent/lease agreement

- Proof of nationality: Aadhaar card, voter ID, or PAN card

For official and diplomatic passports, additional supporting documents include:

- An official or government identity card of the applicant

- An official duty certificate issued by the head of office

- An official request letter from the forwarding officer

- A clearance certificate from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)