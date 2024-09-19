'When bad actors abuse system...': Canada to grant 35% fewer international student permits in 2025

Canada will introduce a new round of restrictions and further cuts on the study permits issued to international students each year. As the government announced these new cuts, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country will have to issue a crackdown on the "bad actors" in case they continue to abuse the immigration system or take any sort of advantage of the students.

The Canadian government also stated that it will tighten regulations concerning foreign workers to decrease the number of temporary residents in the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned on social media platform X, that the number of international student permits issued this year will be reduced by 35%, with an additional 10% reduction planned for 2025.

In the post, he wrote, "We’re granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number’s going down by another 10%. Immigration is an advantage for our economy — but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down."

The Canadian will issue just 437,000 study permits in 2025, marking a 10% decrease from the 485,000 permits granted in 2024. The government indicates that this number will remain stable for 2026. In 2023, Canada approved 509,390 study permits, and in the first seven months of 2024, 175,920 permits were issued.

Addressing the media, Foreign Minister Marc Miller emphasised, “Coming to Canada is a privilege, not a right.” He further stated, “The reality is that not everyone who wants to come to Canada will be able to, just like not everyone who wants to stay in Canada will be able to.”

Additional restrictions are expected to be implemented regarding work permits for spouses of international students and foreign workers. There will also be heightened scrutiny before granting travel visas aimed at reducing fraudulent claims and rejected asylum applications. Earlier announcements indicated a goal to decrease the number of temporary residents to 5% of the population, down from 6.8% as recorded in April.

This announcement follows a recent by-election setback for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, which lost a key seat in Quebec. With a confidence vote looming next week, the government faces increased scrutiny amid declining public opinion on immigration policies that many argue are straining housing and social services.

As Canada’s population surpasses 41 million, the reduction of temporary residents, including foreign students and workers, has emerged as a focal point leading into the general election scheduled for 2025.