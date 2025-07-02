Business Today
You can visit these 15 nations with your Indian passport and a valid UK visa: Check full list

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025 10:18 AM IST
You can visit these 15 nations with your Indian passport and a valid UK visa: Check full listGot a UK visa? These destinations offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access for Indians

For Indian passport holders, a UK visa isn’t just a permit to visit the United Kingdom; it’s a gateway to smoother travel across Europe, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and more. If you hold a valid multiple-entry UK visa, here are the countries you can visit visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access.

Visa-Free Access with a UK Visa

  1. Albania

    Stay: Up to 90 days, Condition: UK visa must be valid and used at least once

  2. Bahamas

    Stay: Up to 90 days, Condition: UK visa must be valid and used at least once

  3. Ireland

    Stay: As per UK visa validity (under BIVS), Condition: Must enter UK first with a short-stay (Type C) visa

  4. Peru

    Stay: Up to 180 days, Condition: UK visa must be valid for at least 6 months

  5. Montenegro

    Stay: Up to 30 days or until UK visa expires, Condition: UK visa must be valid during the stay

  6. Panama

    Stay: Up to 30 days, Condition: Used UK visa with 6+ months validity, $500 balance, return ticket

  7. Philippines

    Stay: Up to 30 days, Condition: UK visa or residence permit, plus financial proof and return ticket

  8. Georgia

    Stay: Up to 90 days, Condition: UK visa/residence permit valid during stay

  9. Singapore (transit only)

    Stay: Up to 96 hours, Condition: Physical UK visa valid for 30+ days; air or sea exit mandatory

  10. Serbia

    Stay: Up to 90 days, Condition: Used UK multiple-entry visa; passport valid for 6+ months

Visa-on-Arrival with a UK Visa

  1. Antigua and Barbuda

    Stay: Up to 30 days, Condition: Valid UK multiple-entry visa required

  2. Armenia

    Stay: Up to 120 days, Condition: Valid UK multiple-entry visa required

  3. Oman

    Stay: Up to 14 day, Condition: UK visa must be used at least once

  4. Saudi Arabia

    Stay: Up to 90 days, Condition: Used UK multiple-entry visa; tourism only

  5. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

    Stay: Up to 14 days (extendable), Condition: Used UK multiple-entry visa; for tourism

Before you travel, remember to:

  • Check that your UK visa is valid for at least 6 months

  • Carry proof of UK entry (stamp or boarding pass)

  • Keep return ticket, hotel bookings, and travel insurance handy

A valid UK visa can simplify travel across continents. With a little planning, one visa can unlock access to multiple countries, saving time, money, and stress.

Published on: Jul 2, 2025 10:18 AM IST
