Your US student visa can be cancelled for these reasons; What happens after it is revoked?

Securing a student visa to study in the United States is a significant milestone for many international students, but it is merely the first step in a complex process. While obtaining the visa is a crucial achievement, maintaining it presents its own set of challenges.

There have been instances where the US student visa for some was revoked or cancelled, leading to serious consequences, including the loss of legal status in the country.

Why would your US student visa get cancelled?

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the US State Department, or consular officers may choose to revoke a student visa for several reasons. Violations of the visa's terms are the primary cause, and students are typically notified of such actions. Common reasons for visa cancellation include:

- Prolonged absence: Students who leave the US for more than five months without notifying their academic institution risk visa revocation, as this absence breaches the visa's conditions.



- Unauthorised transfer: Changing schools without updating visa records can lead to cancellation. If transfer information is not properly documented, students may be marked as absent.



- Fraudulent activities: Engaging in fraudulent activities, such as submitting false documents or working without authorization, can result in visa revocation.



- Failure to meet visa criteria: Changes in a student’s circumstances or new information may affect their eligibility for the visa.



- External factors:** Allegations related to security or criminal concerns from third parties can also trigger visa cancellations.

Steps to take if your visa is cancelled

In the event of a visa revocation, it is crucial for affected students to act swiftly. Here are recommended steps to follow:

1. Understand the reason for cancellation: Identify the cause of the visa cancellation, whether it is due to prolonged absence or an administrative issue, as this will inform your next steps.

2. Contact your university’s International Student Services (ISS): The ISS office can offer support and resources, including guidance on reapplying for the visa or appealing the decision.

3. Reapply or file an appeal: If you believe the cancellation was a mistake or due to explainable circumstances, such as a medical absence or a legitimate transfer, consider reapplying for your visa with supporting documentation.

4. Seek legal assistance: For complex cases, consulting with an immigration attorney may be necessary. Legal experts can provide guidance and help present your case to the authorities.

5. Check your insurance: Review any travel or student insurance policies for coverage related to visa cancellations, as some may offer reimbursement for non-refundable expenses like flights or accommodations.

6. Stay calm and informed: Although the situation can be stressful, maintaining clear communication with your university and legal advisors, along with understanding the process, can help navigate the challenges effectively.