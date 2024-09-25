Citizens of this country will now be able to enter US without a visa; What is this visa waiver programme?

Qatar has become the second Muslim-majority country to enter the United States Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), allowing its citizens to travel to the US without a visa for up to 90 days. On Tuesday, the US Departments of State and Homeland Security announced this announcement, which commended Qatar for meeting stringent eligibility and security requirements.

With this addition, Qatar joins Brunei as the only other Muslim-majority nation in the VWP, which primarily includes longstanding allies from Europe and Asia. The programme permits citizens of qualified countries to visit the US for business or tourism without a visa, provided they meet specific criteria, including low visa refusal rates and high compliance with immigration laws.

Qatar will reciprocate by allowing American citizens up to 90 days of visa-free travel to Qatar, starting October 1. The US has clarified that participating countries must adhere to strict standards regarding counterterrorism, law enforcement, document security, and border management.

“Qatar has been an exceptional partner for the United States, and our strategic relationship has only grown stronger over the past few years,” remarked the Departments of State and Homeland Security in a joint statement. They praised Qatar's robust security measures and its commitment to stability in the region.

Qatar's pivotal role in recent international negotiations, particularly in efforts to reach a cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel, as well as its assistance during the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, positions it as a key ally in regional security dynamics. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that Qatar's successful fulfilment of the VWP requirements will enhance the partnership and increase the exchange of people and commerce between the two nations.

Despite Qatar having a population of around 3 million, only about 320,000 Qatari citizens are eligible for the programme if they possess valid passports. The waiver process still requires electronic approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) but does not necessitate an in-person interview.