Obama's India Visit
Home
OBAMA'S INDIA VISIT

IT's qualified welcome to Obama

Max Martin | Bangalore

Obama said that Americans were proud of some of their high-tech industries and products that they would like to sell to a growing Indian market.
More from the visit | In Pictures:Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

 
 

India, US for $10-bn infra fund

Barack Obama and the World

India eyes economic pact with US

Commerce Minister Anand Sharma says India and the US should seriously consider going in for a comprehensive economic co-operation agreement on lines of ASEAN.

High trade deficits to be focus at G-20

Nano catches Obama's eye

Obama visit: India gets $10bn deal

Nasscom raises visa issue with US

Asia trip to focus on jobs: Obama

In Mumbai, his first stop, Obama would address a meeting of top Indian and American business executives, besides having a separate meeting with American CEOs.

US, India to team up on agri sector

The collbaration that will increase food security for Indians will take place during President Barack Obama's visit to India.
 
 

Obama, Singh issue joint statement

Trading places

Lean on Me

'Let's create win-win situation'

'India role model on food security'

'India not stealing US jobs'

'IT sector a solution for US'

Obama visit may open new vistas

India's ambassador to the US Meera Shankar says Obama's visit will open new opportunities for American companies to invest in the country.

Let's deal, Mr President

Advertisement