Business Today Reserve Bank of India Stock Market Public Sector Banks
Home
OPINION
Banker's Eye by Anand Adhikari

Bank of Baroda case shows up urgent need for centralised surveillance system

Anand Adhikari

Every big bank including the private ones from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank to Axis Bank were found wanting when it came to adhering to banking regulations.

 
 

How a bankruptcy code could improve the financial system

More

Rate cut of 25 bps seen, but concerns remain

More

India's fear of the unknown

More

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is a man on a mission

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is locked in a serious dialogue with the government on the new monetary policy framework, writes Anand Adhikari.
More

Should India keep its guard up?

More
 
 

Why the YES Bank co-founders' fight may not end soon

While the Court has restored the rights of Madhu Kapur, the warring families are bracing for another legal fight over the bank's Article Of Association.
More

Conditions not right for capital account convertibility

Experts have already started taking sides on whether India needs to go for full capital account convertibility at this juncture
More

Why there is no need to junk the fiscal roadmap

More

Twin challenges ahead for RBI

The good run continues and there are expectations of another 25 bps cut by the central bank. Meanwhile, Rajan's eye would be fixed on two big variables.
More

How LIC compares with private insurers

LIC today operates in a much competitive environment than a decade and a half years ago when it was the only player insuring the lives of people.
More
Advertisement