Buddha In The Boardroom

Satya, Sarita and talent development

Santhosh Babu
Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella.

Sarita and Satya, along with their similar sounding names, also share the love for what they do and the competitive spirit to do better in what they love doing.

 
 

Mindset Change and Pavlov's Dogs

The Indian pharmaceutical industry came under criticism several times due to the behaviour of their sales people towards doctors.
The art of deep listening: Steps to personal mastery

The listener in you creates the speaker in the other person. So listen deeply and compassionately with a quite mind and open heart.
Being, Doing and Having

Marriages and mergers - what can we do to make mergers work?

Aligning at the Top

Leader on the Couch

Narcissus was a young man who saw his image for the first time in a pool of water and fell in love with that image.
Modi, Murthy and VUCA

Personal mastery- Examining your mental models

Mental models are powerful because they create the lens through which we see the world. And we all know that the lens we use shapes how we interpret the world.
Managing change: An inside out approach

Air India, the national carrier is one such organisation that has the potential to transform itself into a profitable enterprise.
Nine archetypes of leaders

Transforming your organisation with a story in your heart

Developing talent and succession planning

An Ultrasound of Hidden Networks

Why Sun Pharma should know the hidden networks in Ranbaxy
Nurturing and developing political leaders

So what specific actions can our government take to make sure our ministers and MPs are equipped to deliver excellence in their roles?
