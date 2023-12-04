Accelerating climate action: Here are the key priorities of COP 28 

The upcoming COP 28 marks a pivotal moment in the global fight against climate change. As the world grapples with the urgent need for decisive action, this conference aims to spearhead paradigm shifts that are critical to steering our planet towards a sustainable and resilient future.

COP 28 calls for a robust mitigation outcome that propels a significant reduction in emissions, building on the progress achieved in previous conferences. The emphasis is on accelerating the adoption of renewable energy while laser-focusing on phasing out fossil fuel emissions. Additionally, the conference urges a rapid scale-up of viable, affordable zero-carbon like Green Hydrogen and its derivatives to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors which till date were not addressed earlier.

Transforming Climate Finance:

According to estimates energy transition will need US $ 5-7 Trillion annually while capital invested presently is less than US $ 2 Trillion. A cornerstone of COP 28 is the transformation of climate finance with focus on strengthening collaboration between Global North and Global South. The conference urges developed countries to uphold and urgently make ambitious pledges to replenish the Green Climate Fund. Simultaneously, it lays the groundwork for a new financial framework that will underpin future climate action. The use of blended finance and just energy transition partnerships are integral components, ensuring financial support for climate change mitigation and adaptation in developing countries. Innovative financing mechanisms, public-private partnerships, and increased investment in green technologies will take center stage.

Putting Nature, People, Lives, and Livelihoods at the Heart of Climate Action:

Recognizing the urgency of investing in both people and nature to respond to the impacts of climate change, COP 28 emphasizes the need to address loss and damage, particularly for low-income countries disproportionately affected by climate change. This shift underscores the interconnectedness of climate action with human well-being and environmental preservation.

Mobilizing for the Most Inclusive COP Ever:

The inclusion of youth voices is a defining feature of COP 28. Acknowledging that the youth are not just the future but crucial stakeholders in the present, the conference aims for unprecedented inclusivity. By actively involving the younger generation, COP 28seeks to ensure that their perspectives, ideas, and concerns play a central role in shaping climate policies and actions.

Global Stock take and the Reality Check:

The first-ever global stock take, concluding at COP 28, provides a reality check on our collective progress towards the Paris Agreement goals. Unfortunately, it reveals that we are not on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This stark revelation reinforces the urgency and importance of the paradigm shifts proposed at COP 28.

India's Role and the Hydrogen Transition:

In this critical juncture of global collaboration and commitment against climate change, India emerges as a key player, particularly in the realm of hydrogen adoption. As a pivotal participant in COP 28, India can showcase its commitment to addressing the intricacies of climate change and energy transition. The Hydrogen Transition Summit, in conjunction with COP 28, offers an unparalleled platform to deliberate and implement strategies essential for achieving the global aspirations of the Paris Agreement.

Conclusion

COP 28 stands as a crucial milestone in the collective journey towards a sustainable future. The outlined paradigm shifts, coupled with India's focus on hydrogen adoption, pave the way for transformative action against climate change. As we navigate the complexities of our time, energy transition remains at the forefront, unlocking the path to a resilient and sustainable world. The success of COP 28 hinges on global collaboration, unwavering commitment, and a collective determination to safeguard the planet for generations to come.

Climate change impacts are already affecting communities worldwide. COP 28 must emphasize bolstering adaptation and resilience measures. Building robust infrastructure, implementing sustainable land-use practices, and enhancing disaster preparedness are essential steps in safeguarding against the escalating threats posed by rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and ecosystem disruptions.

Views are personal. The author is Chairman, Avaada Group