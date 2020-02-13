How an incremental approach to human-assisted AI can help improve customer experience

Overtime the interaction between technology and humans has evolved to the extent that today we depend on technology for everything - work, shop, interact, explore, entertainment, education and the list goes on.

As technology evolves, we will further allow it to invade our lives, both personal and professional. Hence, technology will continue to alter the ways we do our tasks, and will also be a defining factor of who will do the job. In fact, as a consumer, we are already surrounded by AI-enabled services which many brands are adopting swiftly for a competitive edge.

Resultantly, technology is representing the brand in front of its customers more often now. Undeniably, with the advent of advanced technology such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) the demand for automated service and products is on the rise in both, consumer and B2B markets.

While there is a greater push towards automating every business process, an incremental approach towards "human-assisted AI" for customer relations and interaction is poised to yield more significant results than complete automation, in many cases.

Human assisted-AI is when a person interacts with AI to make any process or task more accurate and relevant, confining to the brand/company objectives.

For example, while utilising a cab service from Uber or Ola, a consumer gets access to a GPS enabled cab with the driver. The driver can follow the route indicated on the map to reach the consumer's destination.

However, in case of any obstruction on the way like road close down due to some construction or road accident, the cab driver is the best judge to use the same GPS to find an alternative route to ensure that the trip is completed within stipulated timeline delivered by the service provider (Uber or Ola).

The ultimate goal of any firm, with or without technology intervention, is to either build great products and/or enhance their service to strengthen their relationship with their consumers.

Also Read: Robots and Humans: Combined potential will help businesses deliver unprecedented results

A study by IBM suggests that 76% of customers expect brands to understand their individual needs and 68% of the customers hope that firms will harmonise consumer experience.

Therefore, brands must adjust their faith in technology to work in sync with their employees to understand the individual requirements of customers and respond accordingly.

Further, human-assisted AI can be used innovatively to achieve dual agenda of disrupting an industry and redefining customer delight. For instance, building a bespoke mobile app or website has never been this exciting and economical as it is in the era of human-assisted AI.

A new set of firms has emerged to disrupt the software development market that is a confluence of the best abilities of AI-enabled processes as well as human capabilities.

AI enables the firm to understand the product development requirement and source the frame or codes that are readily available for FOC.

Also Read: From AI to 5G connectivity to big data; Can technology help tackle climate emergency?

For the codes to be written afresh, developers are involved in studying, coding and bridge the gap to produce the desired product for the customers. This empowers the consumers/businesses to build highly customized products within desired timelines and at a reasonable cost.

Embracing AI technology is inevitable, but the understanding of how to leverage AI is a critical aspect. Allocating tasks to employees and machines to achieve company objectives will define the success rate of deploying the technology.

A study undertaken by Harvard School of Business revealed that companies in which humans and machines worked together were able to produce better results.

The institute also observed that the companies which see technology as a replacement of employees would only see "short-term productivity gains."

In this regard, human-assisted AI will evolve and expand into a segment which will have a significant contribution towards the growth of any company.

Also Read: AI: A Job Killer or Creator?