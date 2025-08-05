Celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the gift of financial protection

Raksha Bandhan, at its core, is a celebration of protection a heartfelt vow between siblings to safeguard one another, no matter what life brings. In today’s uncertain world, where risks extend far beyond what is visible or predictable, that promise calls for more than just sentiment it demands action. As someone entrusted with the business of protection, this occasion is the perfect reminder of why insurance is no longer a product of necessity, but of love, responsibility, and foresight.

Across homes and generations, Raksha Bandhan has been a symbol of unwavering trust. But as the nature of threats evolves from medical emergencies and income disruptions to rising healthcare costs and natural calamities our interpretation of ‘protection’ must evolve too. The traditional Rakhi may still be made of thread, but the protection it stands for today must be strengthened with robust, forward-looking financial tools especially general insurance.

Whether it is a health insurance plan to safeguard against sudden illness, a personal accident covers for life’s unforeseen turns, or a home insurance policy that secures shared family assets, insurance today is one of the most practical expressions of care. It is how we stand by our loved ones not only in emotional solidarity, but with tangible protection.

Imagine this Raksha Bandhan, a brother gifting his sister a comprehensive health plan, ensuring she has access to quality care whenever needed. Or a sister surprising her brother with a personal accident cover as he starts his first job. These may not be traditional gifts, but they are deeply meaningful. They are modern-day promises built not just on affection, but on preparation.

From my vantage point in the insurance sector, I see a growing awareness: families are no longer waiting for crises to plan. More people are proactively ensuring loved ones, starting coverage conversations during life milestones like marriage, childbirth, education, or yes, even festivals like Raksha Bandhan. This shift is heartening, because insurance is no longer being seen just as a backup plan, but as a gift of continuity and peace of mind.

There is also a notable change in roles. Women today are not just recipients of protection, but decision-makers. They are choosing policies, comparing benefits, and covering not just themselves but their children, spouses, and aging parents. This financial agency, combined with the emotional strength traditionally celebrated during Raksha Bandhan, signals a more empowered and prepared future.

As a nation, we are becoming more open to talking about money, risk, and resilience. Integrating these discussions into our cultural celebrations does not diminish their emotional value it adds depth and permanence. After all, true protection is not about reacting to the storm; it is about building a shelter long before the clouds gather.

This Raksha Bandhan, let us reflect on what it truly means to protect one another not just with words, but with actions that stand the test of time. In this new era, a Rakhi is not just a thread it is a financial promise. A promise of preparedness. A promise that says: no matter what happens, I have got you covered.

(Views are personal; the author is CEO at Reliance General Insurance)