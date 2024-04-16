Cultivating diversity: Here’s how HR can increase employee engagement, according to Infosys’s top HR exec

Diversity is about harnessing the power of different thoughts, perspectives, experiences, ideas, viewpoints, and identities. Inclusive environments are not a byproduct of incidental interventions but are cultivated through deliberate intent and practices. While we talk about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as a strategic imperative, true inclusion lies in ‘DEIB’ where the B stands for how connections can make each individual feel like they truly B.E.L.O.N.G.

Diversity through Expression:

It is essential to provide psychologically safe spaces where everyone can express themselves freely, are empowered to have a voice, and can be vulnerable without fear of dismissal. Freedom of expression motivates risk-taking and open communication. Employees themselves can become catalysts of change; and building Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which engage diverse voices and thoughts, is a great way of empowering them in this respect. At Infosys, we have made efforts to strengthen allyship through such ERGs – communities that build networks within diverse groups, embrace the differences within a multicultural workforce, bridge generational gaps, and instill pride and respect among individuals. Designated ‘culture champions’ from these communities then drive inclusive conversations that strengthen professional relationships.

Equity through Acceptance:

To create a space where inclusivity is a natural tendency, it is necessary to accept and let people be their authentic selves. This can be achieved by having employees play a key role in the policy drafting stage and in the co-creation of solutions. While providing space to express oneself is essential, it is equally important to build a platform where employees feel accepted for their views. This includes creating equal opportunities for people from varied skill sets and backgrounds to come together for solutionizing – a process that often yields distinct and fresh perspectives.

Acceptance flows naturally through the art of storytelling and the creation of collaborative platforms that aid perspective-sharing. As leaders, actively listening to shared experiences of people and encouraging open dialogues will help foster empathetic conversations at workplace. Knowing the challenges, failures, and triumphs of leaders will help teams see them for their authentic selves.

Inclusivity through Experience:

Acknowledging that every person is unique and moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach is the key driver of inclusion. There is no one “right” way; every person views the world through a unique lens. Respecting this lens helps us understand that inclusion is not only about how people feel, but also about the experiences that make them feel that way. At work, this can be ensured by providing a hyper-personalized yet standardized experience on three fronts: physical, digital, and emotional.

Infosys provides one such shared and inclusive experience through its world-class development centers, agile workspaces, and collab hubs, where a hybrid work environment is promoted and everyone – regardless of their background has equitable access to resources and opportunities.

Experience goes beyond making teams feel valued; it should also nudge managers and leaders to challenge biases, champion micro-affirmations, and eliminate micro-aggression at the workplace. Teams should shoulder the responsibility of driving inclusion by being allies to one another, supporting each other’s voice, and by being change agents who steer equality of experience.

Belonging through Technology:

According to a recent study, companies that have a diverse and inclusive culture are 35% more likely to financially outperform companies that do not. The ‘hybrid work’ transition that many companies are undergoing underlines how flexibility and internal systems can be used to strengthen the feeling of belongingness. Technology can help in ensuring standardized dispersion of communication in a hybrid setting and understanding collaboration patterns within teams.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be an ally to guide D&I decisions at the workplace. AI tools in recruitment practices can eliminate conscious and unconscious biases and ensure that candidates are selected based on merit and skill only. Making efforts to train data and enable Machine Learning consistently helps in providing equitable opportunities for career development. The goal is to adopt an inclusive language, ensuring that all internal processes, systems, and platforms speak DEIB and create digital touchpoints in moments that matter.

Cultivating inclusion through connections is more than just a concept; it is a culture. The transformative power of fostering meaningful connections becomes a catalyst for innovation and collective growth. Boundless possibilities are uncovered when every employee feels and truly believes that they B.E.L.O.N.G.

Views are personal. The author is SVP and Group Head – Employee Relations, Infosys.