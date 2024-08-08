Skill Up: India’s youth is on the rise and their challenges needs to be addressed

There are 1.2 billion young people aged 15 to 24 years, accounting for 16% of the global population. The United Nations projects a 7% rise in the number of youth to nearly 1.3 billion by 2030. India’s strength lies in its largest adolescent and youth population in the world. A demographic window of opportunity, a ‘youth bulge’ till 2025, also places the country in a unique position.

To fully realise their potential and leverage their capabilities, there is a pressing need to address the multifaceted challenges faced by young people, such as access to education, health, employment, and gender equality. Skilling the youth can empower individuals and transform the future ways of living and working.

Acknowledging Challenges

Technological advances, digitization, socio and geoeconomic trends, and climate change are rapidly transforming the world, often making it difficult for the youth to catch up. Skills for the future can help tackle these emerging challenges and drive them towards positive outcomes. Bridging the skill gap and training the youth in future skills are crucial to ensure their employability, enable their voice in global dialogue, and empower them to build an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world.

For instance, sustainability is shifting from exploration to action. When done right, skilled youth can implement as well as influence others to adopt sustainable practices. There’s also a lot of focus on sustainable products and services to achieve the net-zero goals. The youth need to acquire green skills to use or operate such products and offer such services.

Governments and the private sector are already working in this direction. The Government of India’s Suryamitra Skill Development Program aims to skill the youth, improving their employability in the growing solar power sector. The program also prepares young entrepreneurs in solar energy. Recognising the future relevance of electric vehicles (EVs), Schaeffler India and Don Bosco Training Centre have launched a skilling initiative to train the youth in EV maintenance. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has partnered with UNICEF YuWaah (Generation Unlimited in India) to create the digital Meri LiFE platform. With Capgemini’s support, Meri LiFE enables young people to hone their leadership, climate sensitivity, and green skills.

Young people, who are poised to lead intelligent industries, need skills to understand and deploy modern technologies in the future. Bridging the digital skill gap and ensuring that every young person, regardless of their background or geographic location, has equal access to digital education, training, and skilling must be the top agenda. Governments, educational institutions, and private organisations must collaborate to provide inclusive digital skill development programs. For instance, Capgemini and YuWaah have come together to bridge this gap through YouthHub, a digital platform designed to connect young people to curated skills, jobs, and volunteering opportunities.

Providing Solutions

To address global challenges and build a brighter future, it is imperative to involve youth meaningfully as leaders and equal partners. Skilled youth can strengthen communities, support local businesses, and stimulate economic growth. They often serve as role models, inspiring others to seek skilling. Investing in skilling, upskilling, and reskilling the youth can yield a higher economic return.

Skill development can also build entrepreneurship. Young people in India have abundant entrepreneurial talent but need the right skills and knowledge to start a business. Policymakers and stakeholders must skill the youth to face risks—a critical aspect of entrepreneurship. YuWaah has paved the way for young people to acquire skills, creating opportunities of employment, social innovation, and entrepreneurship through platforms such as YouthHub.

Today’s skilled youth are tomorrow’s leaders. It is, thus, essential to combine the power of skills with the passion of youth, driving change and progress.

Views are personal. The author is CEO – India, Capgemini and Dhuwarakha Sriram is Chief of YuWaah, Youth Development, and Partnerships at UNICEF India