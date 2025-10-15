Why Diwali is the perfect time to start your investment journey

She woke up to the soft morning light of Diwali filtering through the window. The house smelled of fresh paint and marigolds, and the quiet hum of her mother sweeping out the last specks of dust reached her ears. Diyas were lined up on the windowsills, rangolis were being finished, and the aroma of sweets drifted from the kitchen. For a moment, she just sat there, sipping her morning chai, watching her family. Diwali was always about celebration, yes but it was also a promise of shubh shuruaat. And this year, she thought, maybe it was time to do the same for her finances.

Advertisement

Stop Waiting for the “Perfect Time”

We often wait for the “perfect time” or “ the right time” to start investing. Next month, the next bonus, the right market, some sign that never comes. But Diwali has its own kind of magic. The lights, the laughter, the feeling that anything is possible and it’s a gentle push to take the first step.

Your First Step: Small and Simple

Start small. Start simple. You don’t need a fortune. A Systematic Investment Plan, even ₹500 a month, can start building a habit. Or try Digigold, which lets you invest from just ₹100. Think of it like planting a tiny seed. It won’t become a tree overnight but with time, care, and consistency, it grows.

Advertisement

Investing Is an Act of Care

Investing is more than building wealth. It’s an act of care. A way to say, “I’m looking out for myself, and my family.” Insurance is part of that too. A simple life or health policy protects your plans, so an unexpected event doesn’t wipe out your progress. Together, investment and insurance bring suraksha, sukoon, and samriddhi - security, peace, and growth to your life.

Let Time Do the Heavy Lifting

Then there’s compounding. The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow on its own. Small amounts, repeated patiently, can turn into a significant fund over the years. It’s slow at first, but steady, like the gentle growth of a sapling into a strong tree.

Advertisement

Give Your Money a Goal

Finally, give your money a goal. A child’s education, a home, retirement, or simply peace of mind. Diwali is the perfect time to sit quietly, reflect, and decide what your money should do for you.

So this Diwali, as you light your diyas, light one for your future too. Start small- open a SIP, explore Digigold, or review your insurance. Remember, the best time to start was yesterday. The next best time is today. Because wealth isn’t just about money it’s about peace of mind, security, and the freedom to live life on your terms. It’s about creating a future where your dreams are protected, your loved ones are cared for, and your ambitions have room to grow.

Let this Diwali be more than lights and sweets. Let it mark the beginning of a journey, one where every small step you take today compounds into a lifetime of suraksha, sukoon, and samriddhi. Light the diya for your home, and let it also illuminate the path to your financial well-being. Your future, just like these diyas, can shine bright - if you start nurturing it now. Start today, and give yourself and your family the gift that lasts far beyond the festival: the gift of financial security and freedom.

Advertisement

(Views are personal; the author is Joint Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd)