Editorspeak

Chaitanya Kalbag

Chaitanya Kalbag talks about Business Today's latest issue, which exposes the shortcomings of equity research in India. And about BT's annual survey of India's best banks.

 
 

Under the carpet

Special Correspondent G. Seetharaman talks about his cover story, which exposes the dark underbelly of equity research in India.
Raking in the moolah

Jugaad Innovation

Growing labour unrest in India worrisome

Best B-Schools: The big surprises

It is raining start-ups

BT exposes corrupt recruiters

Business Today's Goutam Das exposes the corruption rackets rampant in IT recruiting, which cost companies and students both money and time.
India calling

Senior Editor N. Madhavan talks about how foreign banks are flocking to India despite the many restrictions they face setting up a business and expanding here.
Protecting data from disaster

Goutam Das discusses how companies can protect their data so that business is not disrupted by a calamity, and clients do not have to suffer the consequences.
BT500: How TCS beat RIL

Business Today Senior Editor Suman Layak on how India's top 500 companies were ranked and the reason behind TCS pipping Reliance Industries in the listing.
BT500: Behind RIL losing the top spot

India's most powerful businesswomen

Words of Wisdom

Business Today's Alokesh Bhattacharyya on our best advice issue, how great advice can change your business life, and the best advice he ever got.
Innovative India

Business Today Special Projects Editor Alokesh Bhattacharyya on innovators who are transforming the daily lives of millions of Indians.
