Does a travel insurance policy cover loss of passport, medical emergencies and extended stay?

I'm planning a multi-country trip starting from Paris. If I lose my passport there and it delays my onward travel, and during this time I fall sick and need hospitalisation – will travel insurance cover the cost of the medical emergency, lost passport, and the extra stay due to the delay?

Reply by: Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited and Head, Digital Platforms and Payments Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital

Insurance platforms understand how a lost passport compounded by illness can turn an eagerly anticipated trip into a stressful ordeal. In general, a well-structured international travel insurance plan is designed precisely for these ‘what-if’ moments.

Medical emergencies abroad, whether a sudden fever or more serious conditions, are typically covered up to your selected sum insured — including hospitalisation, doctors’ fees and even medical evacuation if required. One needs to just reach out to their insurer’s 24/7 assistance helpline, and the insurer will coordinate direct billing wherever possible. Most comprehensive policies include a ‘travel document assistance’ benefit. This reimburses you for expenses related to obtaining emergency travel papers, such as embassy fees, courier charges and interim accommodation, so you’re not out of pocket while you secure a replacement passport.

Finally, if your onward journey is delayed due to a covered event (like a lost passport) and you need to extend your hotel stay, many plans offer ‘trip delay’ or ‘missed connections’ cover. This typically pays for reasonable additional accommodation costs up to the policy limits and is subject to the policy’s terms and conditions.

Of course, every policy has its own terms and conditions, so it’s always wise to review your specific plan’s terms, limits, the inclusions, and exclusions before you depart. Keep copies of your receipts and documents and stay in touch with your assistance provider—they’re there to simplify the process when you’re facing one of life’s curveballs.

(Views are of the expert of his or her own)