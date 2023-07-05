While filling Income Tax Return form online, I accidentally deleted section 80TTA details. How can I get the prefilled ITR form back

I was filing ITR online, but I accidentally deleted 80TTA details from the prefilled form. Now, I am trying to remember what the amount was. Please tell me how to check the amount and where to fill it out manually. Secondly, is there a way to get the prefilled form again even if someone deletes all the prefilled details or if the prefilling is done for one time only? What precautions should I take to fill the ITR form so that it doesn't create any mismatch error?

- Name withheld

-Reply by Vijay Bharech from Deloitte Haskin & Sells LLP

Individual taxpayers should collate the interest certificate/saving account statements, verify the interest income earned, and report those as "income from other sources" in the tax return. An individual who is not a senior citizen can claim a section 80TTA deduction of up to Rs 10,000 towards interest earned from saving bank/ post office accounts in India.

If the taxpayer has deleted the details appearing in Schedule 80TTA, one will have to fill the respective schedule again. For ITR-1, one can navigate through "Total Deduction"; for ITR2, one must provide the details in part C of Schedule VIA.

Secondly, to understand whether there is a way to get the prefilled form again even if someone deletes all the prefilled details or if the prefilling is done for one time only, one needs to know that one will have to start a fresh filing if they have deleted the details appearing in the prefilled form. In such a case, one should note that pieces of information the taxpayer updated, in addition to the prefilled form, will not appear now and would need to be updated again.

Before filing their tax returns, taxpayers need to verify the details reported in their Form 26AS, AIS (Annual Information Statement) and TIS (Taxpayer Information Summary). Taxpayers must also ensure that income details match these statements to avoid mismatch errors while processing the tax returns.

Form 26AS is an annual tax statement that includes crucial information such as tax deducted from your income, advanced tax payments, and refunds received. It is common for individuals to misreport or underreport their income. Hence, you must reconcile the income declared in your ITR with the details provided in Form 26AS.

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) is more comprehensive than Form 26AS. While Form 26AS primarily focuses on Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS), the AIS serves as a single reference document for taxpayers, providing detailed information related to various sources of income. This includes salary, dividends, interest from savings accounts and deposits, transactions involving securities and mutual funds, off-market debt transactions, foreign remittances, and more.

(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own)