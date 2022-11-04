Bank of Baroda unveils BoB World Opulence and BoB World Sapphire premium debit cards: Check benefits and features

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has introduced two new premium debit cards for its customers: the BoB World Opulence (Metal Edition), a super-premium Visa Infinite Debit Card, and the BoB World Sapphire, a Visa Signature Debit Card.

The two debit card variants include a best-in-class and powerful rewards proposition tailored specifically for the Bank's High Networth Individual (HNI) customer segment, the bank said in a statement.

The BoB World Sapphire card will be available in two sub-variants: BoB World Sapphire (Male) and BoB World Sapphire (Female), each with its own set of benefits.

Eligibility

In order to become eligible for the cards, existing customers can apply for a BoB World Opulence - Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) or BoB World Sapphire - Visa Signature debit card at any branch or through the BoB World mobile banking app. New customers can also apply for either of the debit cards by first opening a savings account with Bank of Baroda and then selecting their preferred card.

Features & Benefits of BoB World Opulence – Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) Debit Card

Complimentary Airport Pickup and Drop Service

Unlimited International Airport Lounge Visits

Unlimited Domestic Airport Lounge Access

Complimentary Club Marriott Membership for a year

Golf Programme: Complimentary sessions at select Golf courses

Health and Wellness benefits – Discounts/Vouchers/Memberships on select brands

Complimentary dining benefits and curated experiences at select hotels

Offers from Premium Brands: such as Satya Paul, Truefitt & Hill, Brooks Brothers and House of Masaba

Room upgrades, late checkouts, and complimentary benefits at select hotels, which are a part of the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection

Joining Fee: Rs 9,500/- (for the first year)

Annual Fee: Rs 9,500/- (from the 2nd year onwards)

Features & Benefits of BoB World Sapphire – Visa Signature Debit Card

Complimentary Airport Pickup and Drop Service

Domestic Airport Lounge Access

Offers from Premium Brands: such as Satya Paul, Truefitt & Hill and House of Masaba

Room upgrades, late checkouts, and complimentary benefits at select hotels, which are a part of the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection

Rs. 750/- welcome voucher from the Lifestyle brand

Benefits exclusively for women: Offers on brands such as Label Ritu Kumar, Kalki Fashion and Sonata

Benefits exclusively for men: Offers on brands such as Rare Rabbit, Raymond and Arvind Fashions (Includes premium brands such as US Polo Association, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Aeropostale, Arrow etc)

Joining Fee: Rs 750/- (for the first year)

Annual Fee: Rs 750/- (from the 2nd year onwards)

Also Read: RBI to launch pilot project on digital currency from tomorrow, identifies 9 banks