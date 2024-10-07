scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Banking
HDFC Bank increases MCLR by 5 bps for two tenures. Check current rates

Feedback

HDFC Bank increases MCLR by 5 bps for two tenures. Check current rates

With the change, the HDFC Bank's MCLR interest rates are in the range of 9.10% to 9.50%, potentially impacting borrowing costs for customers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The HDFC Bank has raised the three-year MCLR from 9.45% to 9.50%. The HDFC Bank has raised the three-year MCLR from 9.45% to 9.50%.

HDFC Bank has announced an increase in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 5 basis points (bps) for select tenures, effective immediately. This adjustment now sets the bank's MCLR interest rates in a range of 9.10% to 9.50%, potentially impacting borrowing costs for customers.

The changes specifically impact the six-month and three-year tenures, with the six-month MCLR rising from 9.40% to 9.45%. The one-year MCLR, a significant benchmark for many consumer loans, remains unchanged at 9.45%. Additionally, the three-year MCLR has been raised from 9.45% to 9.50%. Other revised rates include 9.10% for overnight loans, 9.15% for one-month loans, and 9.30% for three-month loans.

The Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) is a reference interest rate utilised by banks in India for setting the interest rates on loans. It serves as the floor rate at which a bank can offer a loan. Introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 1, 2016, MCLR replaced the previous base rate system. 

The calculation of MCLR takes into account various factors including operating expenses, tenor premiums, deposit rates, repo rates, and the cost of maintaining cash reserve ratio. The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) fluctuates according to the duration of the loan. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised banks to permit borrowers with base rate loans to transition to MCLR in case of policy rate adjustments. Nevertheless, it is advisable to seek expert advice before finalizing any decisions.

HDFC Bank: Current lending rates

When it comes to home loans, HDFC Bank provides rates that are linked to the prevailing policy repo rate of 6.50%. Special home loan rates are available for both salaried and self-employed individuals, ranging from 8.75% to 9.65%. Standard home loan rates, on the other hand, fall in the range of 9.40% to 9.95%.

Lending Rate    Revised Rate (%)
Overnight    9.10
One Month    9.15
Three Months    9.30
Six Months    9.45
One Year    9.45
Two Years    9.45
Three Years    9.50

The rise in MCLR may impact consumer behavior, especially for individuals with loans linked to the one-year MCLR. Analysts are closely monitoring the potential impact of these adjustments on loan demand and the overall economic activity.
 

Published on: Oct 07, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement