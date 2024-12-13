HDFC Bank services: UPI, NEFT, and these services won't be available on Dec 14, Dec 15

HDFC Bank has communicated to its customers regarding an upcoming scheduled maintenance aimed at improving the overall banking experience. During this period, certain services such as credit card transactions, net banking services (including IMPS, RTGS, NEFT), mobile banking, UPI transactions, and demat transactions may not be available temporarily. The expected disruption is anticipated to last for a few hours on the specified date and time. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.

As per the notification on the HDFC Bank website, these services will be impacted:

Date: December 14, 2024

Time:

1 am to 1.30 am IST (30 minutes):

Unavailable service: Credit card transactions

Date: December 14, 2024

Time: 2.30 am to 5.30 am IST (3 hours):

Unavailable services:

NetBanking & MobileBanking App

Account-Related Details

Deposits

Fund Transfers (UPI, IMPS, NEFT & RTGS)

Merchant Payments

Instant Account Opening Process

Date: December 14, 2024

Time: 5 am to 7 am IST (2 hours)

Unavailable services during maintenance: Demat Transactions

Date: Between December 14 and 15, 2024

Time: 10 pm on December 14 to 12 pm on December 15, 2024 IST (14 hours)

Unavailable services during maintenance: Offers tab on NetBanking

Date: December 14-15, 2024

Time: 10 pm on December 14 to 12 pm on December 15, 2024 IST (14 hours)

Unavailable Services: Offers tab on NetBanking

Maintenance Schedule:

Date: December 15, 2024

Time: 1 am to 5 am IST (4 hours)

Unavailable Services: Mutual fund transactions on new NetBanking platform.

HDFC Bank has recommended customers to schedule their banking activities in advance to prevent any inconvenience due to system maintenance or unexpected events. This proactive approach guarantees a seamless banking experience.