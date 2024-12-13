scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Banking
HDFC Bank services: UPI, NEFT, and these services won't be available on Dec 14, Dec 15

Feedback

HDFC Bank services: UPI, NEFT, and these services won't be available on Dec 14, Dec 15

During this period, certain services such as credit card transactions, net banking services, mobile banking and other services.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
HDFC Bank has advised its customers to plan their banking activities in advance. HDFC Bank has advised its customers to plan their banking activities in advance.

HDFC Bank has communicated to its customers regarding an upcoming scheduled maintenance aimed at improving the overall banking experience. During this period, certain services such as credit card transactions, net banking services (including IMPS, RTGS, NEFT), mobile banking, UPI transactions, and demat transactions may not be available temporarily. The expected disruption is anticipated to last for a few hours on the specified date and time. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.

As per the notification on the HDFC Bank website, these services will be impacted:

Date: December 14, 2024
Time:
1 am to 1.30 am IST (30 minutes):
Unavailable service: Credit card transactions

Date: December 14, 2024
Time: 2.30 am to 5.30 am IST (3 hours):
Unavailable services:
NetBanking & MobileBanking App
Account-Related Details
Deposits
Fund Transfers (UPI, IMPS, NEFT & RTGS)
Merchant Payments
Instant Account Opening Process

Date: December 14, 2024
Time: 5 am to 7 am IST (2 hours)
Unavailable services during maintenance: Demat Transactions

Date: Between December 14 and 15, 2024
Time: 10 pm on December 14 to 12 pm on December 15, 2024 IST (14 hours)
Unavailable services during maintenance: Offers tab on NetBanking

Date: December 14-15, 2024
Time: 10 pm on December 14 to 12 pm on December 15, 2024 IST (14 hours)
Unavailable Services: Offers tab on NetBanking

Maintenance Schedule:
Date: December 15, 2024
Time: 1 am to 5 am IST (4 hours)
Unavailable Services: Mutual fund transactions on new NetBanking platform.

HDFC Bank has recommended customers to schedule their banking activities in advance to prevent any inconvenience due to system maintenance or unexpected events. This proactive approach guarantees a seamless banking experience.

Published on: Dec 13, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement