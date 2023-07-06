Here’s how you can protect yourself from ATM scams, shoulder surfing

Scammers constantly find new ways to deceive and exploit individuals, even at supposedly secure environments like ATM kiosks. One common scam that poses a significant threat is shoulder surfing, where criminals discreetly observe unsuspecting victims to steal sensitive information. People can become targets at an ATM or while using their phones for transactions without even realising it.

Amit Gupta, Managing Director at SAG Infotech, said, “Shoulder surfing involves thieves positioning themselves nearby and surreptitiously watching people’s actions. These scammers aim to gather personal details such as passwords and PIN numbers by peering over their victims’ shoulders. They use this information later for their financial gain. Shoulder surfing commonly takes place in crowded locations, where it’s easy for thieves to blend in and exploit distracted individuals. In some cases, scammers may even employ binoculars or other devices to enhance their ability to gather information from a distance.”

Scammers employ various tactics when shoulder surfing, including standing next to someone at an ATM to observe their PIN entry, sitting close by on public transportation to read credit card numbers as they are entered into payment terminals, or lurking behind someone in a store line to watch them enter their password on a checkout kiosk.

“To protect yourself from shoulder surfing, it’s crucial to be mindful of your surroundings and take preventive measures. Make a habit of concealing your screen and obstructing the view of the screen and keyboard from potential onlookers. Using your hand to shield the screen and keypad while entering your PIN at an ATM can add an extra layer of security. Additionally, the banks should provide privacy screens or covers to minimise the risk of unauthorised viewing,” said Gupta.

Apart from shoulder surfing, there are other ATM scams you should be aware of.

Card skimming: This is when criminals attach devices to ATMs to steal card information, including card numbers and PINs. This stolen data is used to create counterfeit cards or conduct fraudulent online transactions.

Card trapping: It is another scam in which criminals tamper with the card slot of an ATM, trapping the inserted card and allowing them to withdraw money using the trapped card.

Cash trapping scam: Where criminals place a device inside the cash dispenser slot to hold the cash when it’s dispensed. Unsuspecting users who believe the machine is out of cash may leave, allowing the criminals to retrieve the trapped cash later.

Phishing scams: These involve scammers impersonating legitimate banks or financial institutions through fraudulent emails, text messages, or phone calls. They deceive individuals into revealing personal information, including ATM card details, by tricking them into visiting fake websites or sharing sensitive information over the phone.

“To protect yourself from these additional scams, regularly monitoring your account balances and bank statements is crucial for promptly detecting discrepancies and reporting them to your bank or financial institution. By maintaining vigilance, staying informed about the latest scams, and implementing appropriate protective measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to shoulder surfing and other ATM-related scams,” said Gupta.