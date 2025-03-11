Holi 2025: Banks will be closed on March 13 or March 14; online banking, UPI services to be unaffected

In March 2025, banks across several Indian states will be closed due to the Holi festivities, causing changes in standard banking operations. On March 13, 2025, states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will witness closures for Holika Dahan, a ritual signifying the triumph of good over evil. This festival involves a bonfire ceremony, marking the eve of Holi and often referred to as Chhoti Holi.

While physical branches will not operate on these dates, customers can continue to access online banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, and ATM transactions, ensuring a degree of operational continuity amidst the holiday.

March 14, 2025, will see bank closures across numerous states, including Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar. These closures align with the celebration of Holi, characterised by vibrant festivities involving the throwing of coloured powders and water, symbolising the onset of spring. Customers intending to conduct physical banking transactions on these days are advised to adjust their plans accordingly to accommodate the closures.

In some regions, such as Tripura, Odisha, and Manipur, banks will also remain closed on March 15, 2025. This extension in bank holidays reflects local customs, with Manipur celebrating Yaosang, a festival deeply rooted in cultural heritage, celebrated through music, dance, and sporting events.

Although March 15 is a standard working Saturday for banks, these regions observe extended holidays due to unique cultural traditions. Online and digital banking services, however, remain unaffected during this period, allowing individuals to manage their finances digitally.

The staggered holiday schedule, with a two-day closure in some states like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, highlights the diverse cultural traditions surrounding Holi. While physical bank branches will not be operational on these dates, the availability of digital banking ensures minimal disruption to financial transactions. Banks have requested the customers and businesses to plan their financial activities in advance to avoid inconvenience due to the closures.

