Ladki Bahin Yojana: When will the beneficiaries get their December 2024 installment? Check details

Ladki Bahin Yojana: The Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a crucial policy implemented by the Maharashtra state government, received significant attention during the recent state Assembly elections for its transformative impact. With the imminent return of the same government following the Mahayuti’s landslide win in the Maharashtra assembly election, many beneficiaries are waiting for the disbursement of the next installment of the scheme in December.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, introduced in July 2024, offers monthly stipends of Rs 1,500 to women between the ages of 18 and 65 who are facing financial hardships. Notably, the government had already disbursed the funds for October and November in advance during the month of October.

Last month, Aditi S Tatkare, Minister for Women and child development GOM, Member of Legislative Assembly Shrivardhan constituency Raigad Maharashtra, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said:

"Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Will Continue !! The implementation of Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has started from July 2024. Under this scheme, eligible sisters in Maharashtra have received Rs 1,500 per month directly deposited into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The government has already deposited the benefits for the months of July, August and September 2024 in the accounts of the eligible sisters. Also between 4th and 6th October 2024, the benefits for the months of October and November have been given to 2 crore 34 lakh eligible sisters in the state.

All the eligible sisters will be given the benefit of December in the month of December and it is a humble request that mothers and sisters in Maharashtra should not fall victim to any wrong information about this scheme!"

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजना सुरूच राहणार !!



मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेची अंमलबजावणी जुलै 2024 पासून सुरू झाली आहे. या योजनेअंतर्गत महाराष्ट्रातील पात्र भगिनींना दरमहा 1,500 रुपये थेट त्यांच्या आधार लिंक केलेल्या बँक खात्यात जमा केले आहेत. शासनाने जुलै, ऑगस्ट, आणि… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) October 19, 2024

When will the beneficiaries get their December 2024 installment?

The government has not declared the date to disburse the next installment of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The Mahayuti alliance is yet to declare the name of its next Chief Minister. Many news report have said the swearing-in ceremony can take place on December 2, 2024. Beneficiaries of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana can expect updates on the December 2024 installment following that.

Impact of Ladki Bahin initiative

The Ladki Bahin initiative was crucial in engaging women voters, as seen in the decreased gender gap in voter turnout from 3.51% in 2019 to 1.62% in 2024. Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde credited the initiative for the alliance's higher vote share, highlighting its effectiveness compared to opposition promises. Similarly, Sharad Pawar recognized the initiative's impact in mobilizing a significant number of female voters.

Who is eligible for Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra state.

Must be a female aged between 21 to 65 years.

All married, unmarried, abandoned, divorced, and destitute women are eligible.

Should have a bank account in their name in any bank.

The family income of the applicant must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

Necessary Documents for Registration:

Aadhaar Card

Identity Card or Certificate

Bank Account

Caste Certificate

Residence Certificate

Age Proof

Ration Card

Passport Size Photograph

Income Proof (Not required for Yellow and orange ration card holders)

Domicile Certificate

Birth Certificate

Voter ID

How to apply online for Ladki Behan scheme

To begin the enrollment process, you are required to visit the Ladki Behen Maharashtra portal. Here, you will find the Mazhi Ladki Behen scheme and the Applicant Login section on the home page. Upon clicking on Create Account on the subsequent page, please ensure to fill in all fields on the registration form including your name, password, and address. Once all information is entered, kindly review and verify the details before selecting the sign-up option.

