PNB debit card: Punjab National Bank to hike debit card transaction limit. Here are the details

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has said that it would revise its debit card transaction limit shortly. The bank said that the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for VISA Gold debit cards as well as platinum MasterCard and Rupay cards would increase to Rs 1 lakh from the present limit of Rs 50,000.

The bank said: "Dear customers, bank will shortly revise the Debit Card transaction limit of high-end variants."

As per the bank website, the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for VISA Gold Debit Cards would now go up to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000, while the daily POS limit would be hiked from Rs 1,25,000 to Rs 3,00,000.

From now on, the ATM cash withdrawal cap for Rupay Select and Visa Signature debit cards would be Rs 150,000 from the existing Rs 50,000. The daily limit on POS transactions for these cards would rise from Rs 125,000 to Rs 500,000.

“Customers are advised to set their customised limit through Internet banking, mobile banking app, PNB ATM, IVR, or by visiting the base branch,” PNB said in a statement.

Additionally, the bank has provided advice on how to stay safe online and has cautioned against sharing your details, debit card information, or UPI PIN with anyone.

Current cash withdrawal limit

The current daily cash withdrawal limit for PNB Bank customers is Rs 25,000, while the one-time cash withdrawal limit is Rs 20,000. The daily POS transaction limit for PNB customers is Rs 60,000. This limit, however, only applies to bank-issued Rupay and Master Classic Debit cards.

Besides, there is a Rs 50,000 daily cash withdrawal cap for PNB customers. Those who own a Gold Debit Card issued by Visa, the daily and one-time cash withdrawal limits are Rs 125,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

How to set withdrawal limit

All customers can set a maximum debit card limit to keep a check on expenditures. For PNB, customers have to download the PNB One APP and log in. Following that, customers need to select the debit card icon and click on the ‘Update ATM Limit.’

Once done, they have to select the account number from the dropdown menu. Under debit card authentication, customers will have to select their debit card number from the dropdown menu. Then, they will have to fill in the expiry date, year and PIN.

Once the customer clicks on ‘continue’, the screen will show the current limit.

For the new ATM withdrawal limit, customers have to log in and click on continue. To confirm the request, the customer has to enter the OTP. Once done, the bank will update the request in real time.