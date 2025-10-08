PNB launches festive credit card: Discounts on flights, shopping, hotels till December

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has rolled out a slew of credit card offers from October to December 2025, designed to make festive season spending lighter on the pocket. The state-owned lender said the initiative aims to help customers save more on travel, shopping, lifestyle, and everyday essentials during the peak festive period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Whether booking a holiday, upgrading electronics, or ordering food online, PNB credit cardholders can enjoy instant discounts and cashback across a wide range of partner platforms including Goibibo, MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, Flipkart, Myntra, Zomato, Paytm, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Festive offers

Mobiles and Electronics: Customers can get 10–27.5% discounts on purchases up to Rs 25,000 across brands such as Dell, Samsung, Sony, Realme, and Croma.

Travel: Domestic Flights: Flat 12–15% instant discount (capped at Rs 1,800).

International Flights: Flat 10% discount, up to Rs 7,500.

Hotels: Domestic stays come with 15–20% off (up to Rs 5,000), while international hotel bookings can fetch up to 15% off (capped at Rs 20,000).

E-Commerce and Lifestyle:

Online shoppers can enjoy 10% off on Flipkart, Myntra, and FirstCry, with additional savings up to Rs 1,250.

Advertisement

Food and Essentials:

Zomato: Flat 10% off on orders (up to Rs 100).

Groceries: 7% discount on select stores (up to Rs 200).

Utilities: 10% off on Paytm bill payments (up to Rs 150).

How to maximise savings

PNB recommends customers plan their festive purchases strategically:

Plan ahead: Identify high-value spends like travel, gadgets, or home appliances and align them with offer timelines.

Compare platforms: Since multiple partners provide similar deals, check which gives the best value after caps and limits.

Mind the caps: Most discounts have transaction limits, so ensure your purchase amount qualifies for the maximum benefit.

Review terms: Always check the official PNB festive offers page for detailed terms and validity before transacting.

Advertisement

As consumer spending rises during the festival months, these offers provide a welcome cushion against inflation and festive expenses. PNB said the promotions are aimed at rewarding loyal cardholders while encouraging smart, planned spending.

With deals spanning everything from travel to takeout, the bank’s latest campaign ensures customers can celebrate more — while spending less.