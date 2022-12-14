SBI Credit Card new rules: Redemption of voucher, reward points on SimplyCLICK Cards to be tweaked from Jan 2023

State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services has tweaked some of its rules for its SimplyCLICK Cardholders that will come into effect from January 2023. According to a notification on the State Bank of India Cards and Payment Services website, two rules about redemption of voucher and Reward Points will be changed in January 2023.

“From 6 Jan 2023, the Cleartrip voucher issued to SimplyCLICK Cardholders on reaching online spend milestone should be redeemed in a single transaction only and cannot be clubbed with any other offer or voucher. For more details,” SBI Cards & Payment Services said on its website.

The SBI-backed card added that the rules regarding Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK will also be tweaked from January 1. From next month, 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in will be slashed to 5X Reward Points.

“Accrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points w.e.f 01 Jan’23. But the card will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, EazyDiner, Lenskart & Netmeds.”

In November, the company revised its processing fee on all merchant EMI transactions to Rs 199 plus applicable taxes. It was Rs 99 before. Also, a processing fee of Rs 99 is now being levied on all Rent Payment transactions, the SBI-backed card said.

The SBI-backed SimplyCLICK Credit Card is one of the cost-effective basic point-based credit cards available for online shopping. Users interested in saving money and earning rewards for online shopping prefer using this card.

Other major bank cards, including ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, have also revised their processing credit card fees. The ICICI Bank has notified that it has slashed charges on credit cards used to pay rent.