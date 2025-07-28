Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
banking
UPI updates effective August 1: Autopay, balance check, and new features

UPI updates effective August 1: Autopay, balance check, and new features

These changes will be rolled out automatically by your app provider — no action is needed on your end. The goal is a faster, more stable, and secure UPI experience for everyone.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025 2:21 PM IST
UPI updates effective August 1: Autopay, balance check, and new featuresStatus checks on failed transactions are now capped at three times per day, with at least 90 seconds between each attempt.

If you use UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, key changes are coming your way. Starting August 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is rolling out updates aimed at making UPI payments faster, safer, and more reliable.

What’s changing from August 1:

Advertisement

1. Limit of 50 balance checks per day
You’ll now be allowed to check your account balance only 50 times a day on each UPI app. This is meant to reduce server overload and improve transaction speeds.

2. Linked bank accounts viewable 25 times daily
Users can now view their list of linked accounts just 25 times per day. This cutback is designed to ease system congestion and improve app performance.

3. AutoPay transactions get fixed time slots
AutoPay will now process payments only during:

  • Before 10 am.
  • 1 pm to 5 pm.
  • After 9:30 pm.

This scheduling avoids interference with high-traffic hours, keeping regular transactions smooth.

4. Failed transaction status limited to 3 checks daily
Status checks on failed transactions are now capped at three times per day, with at least 90 seconds between each attempt. This helps the system resolve failures more efficiently.

Advertisement

5. Recipient’s name shown before payment
A fraud-prevention feature launched on June 30 now shows the recipient's registered name before payment confirmation — so you can be sure your money is going to the right person.

6. Tighter API rules for UPI apps and banks
NPCI has warned UPI apps and banks to manage API calls more efficiently. Failure to comply may lead to penalties, restricted access, or a halt in onboarding new users.

These changes will be rolled out automatically by your app provider — no action is needed on your end. The goal is a faster, more stable, and secure UPI experience for everyone.

Published on: Jul 28, 2025 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today