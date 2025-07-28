UPI updates effective August 1: Autopay, balance check, and new features

If you use UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, key changes are coming your way. Starting August 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is rolling out updates aimed at making UPI payments faster, safer, and more reliable.

What’s changing from August 1:

1. Limit of 50 balance checks per day

You’ll now be allowed to check your account balance only 50 times a day on each UPI app. This is meant to reduce server overload and improve transaction speeds.

2. Linked bank accounts viewable 25 times daily

Users can now view their list of linked accounts just 25 times per day. This cutback is designed to ease system congestion and improve app performance.

3. AutoPay transactions get fixed time slots

AutoPay will now process payments only during:

Before 10 am.

1 pm to 5 pm.

After 9:30 pm.

This scheduling avoids interference with high-traffic hours, keeping regular transactions smooth.

4. Failed transaction status limited to 3 checks daily

Status checks on failed transactions are now capped at three times per day, with at least 90 seconds between each attempt. This helps the system resolve failures more efficiently.

5. Recipient’s name shown before payment

A fraud-prevention feature launched on June 30 now shows the recipient's registered name before payment confirmation — so you can be sure your money is going to the right person.

6. Tighter API rules for UPI apps and banks

NPCI has warned UPI apps and banks to manage API calls more efficiently. Failure to comply may lead to penalties, restricted access, or a halt in onboarding new users.

These changes will be rolled out automatically by your app provider — no action is needed on your end. The goal is a faster, more stable, and secure UPI experience for everyone.