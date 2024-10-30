AB PMJAY 2024: What is Ayushman Vaya Vandana card? Know how to register for additional health cover for seniors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the extended health coverage plan for all individuals aged 70 and above, regardless of income, under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The Union Cabinet had recently approved this plan, providing benefits to an estimated 6 crore senior citizens aged 70 and above in India, representing around 4.5 crore families. Senior citizens aged 70 years and older, regardless of their socioeconomic status, are entitled to receive benefits under AB PM-JAY. A new specialised card -- Ayushman Vaya Vandana card -- is being issued to all eligible senior citizens under the AB PM-JAY programme.

Ayushman Vaya Vandana card

Starting October 29, individuals who possess the Ayushman Vaya Vandana card can avail free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh at any of the AB PMJAY empaneled hospitals under the extended scheme. The benefits of AB PM-JAY are now open to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their financial status. Under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance program, elderly individuals will be provided with the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. Owning this card can help reduce family expenses and alleviate concerns.

"Now, every senior citizen above the age of 70 will receive free treatment in hospitals. These senior citizens will be issued the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. This scheme is expected to be a milestone. If an elderly person in the household has the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, family expenses will be reduced, and their worries will also diminish," said the Press Information Bureau on X.

The PIB message further said: "PM Narendra Modi said every elderly person above 70 years of age in the country will get free treatment in the hospital by a Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. Shri Modi highlighted that the card was universal and there was no restriction on income, be it poor or middle class or upper class. Informing that the scheme would prove to be a milestone for its universal applicability, Shri Modi remarked that with a Ayushman Vaya Vandana card for an elderly in the house, the Out-of-Pocket expenditure will be reduced to a great extent. He congratulated all the countrymen for this scheme and also informed that the scheme was not implemented in Delhi and West Bengal."

Main Features

Health Coverage: Eligible senior citizens are entitled to an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh for treatments at empaneled hospitals nationwide.

Universal Access: The card is accessible to all senior citizens over 70, regardless of their income level.

Family Benefit: If multiple elderly individuals live in the same household, the Rs 5 lakh coverage can be divided among them.

Registration Process: Beneficiaries are required to register via the PM-JAY portal and complete an eKYC process to activate their cards, even if they already possess an Ayushman card.

How to apply

To access health coverage, individuals must register on the PMJAY portal or the Ayushman app. Existing Ayushman cardholders are also required to reapply on the portal or app and complete their eKYC for a new card.