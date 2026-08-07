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Monsoon car insurance: Essential covers and add-ons every vehicle owner should know

Monsoon car insurance: Essential covers and add-ons every vehicle owner should know

Heavy rains and waterlogged roads can leave vehicle owners facing expensive repair bills if they are not adequately insured. Experts say understanding what a standard motor insurance policy covers—and investing in the right add-ons—can provide crucial financial protection during the monsoon, especially for electric vehicles.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 8:10 AM IST
Monsoon car insurance: Essential covers and add-ons every vehicle owner should knowEvery EV, like any other vehicle, requires mandatory third-party liability insurance and can be covered under a comprehensive policy that protects against accidents, fire, theft, natural calamities.

As the monsoon intensifies across India, heavy rainfall, waterlogged roads and flooding increase the risk of vehicle breakdowns and costly repairs. Whether you own a conventional petrol or diesel car or are planning to buy an electric vehicle, understanding what your motor insurance covers—and where the gaps lie—can help you avoid unexpected expenses. While comprehensive motor insurance offers broad protection against accidents and natural calamities, certain monsoon-related damages may require additional coverage. Experts say choosing the right add-ons before the rainy season can make a significant difference in protecting both your vehicle and your finances. Here are the key insurance covers and add-ons motorists should consider this monsoon.

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Advice by Gaurav Arora – Chief – Commercial Lines & Motor (Underwriting & Claims)

I am planning to buy an electric car. While I know modern EVs are designed to handle rain, I want to understand how motor insurance works for electric vehicles. Is the coverage different from that of petrol or diesel cars, and are there any additional benefits or add-ons that I should look for?

Heavy rains, flooded streets and waterlogging during the monsoon can expose vehicles to significant damage, often resulting in expensive repairs. Whether you drive a petrol or diesel vehicle or are considering buying an electric car, knowing exactly what your motor insurance policy covers—and where additional protection may be needed—can help you avoid hefty out-of-pocket costs.

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Although a comprehensive motor insurance policy covers risks such as accidents, theft and natural calamities, it may not protect against every type of monsoon-related damage. Industry experts recommend opting for suitable add-on covers to strengthen financial protection against rain-induced risks.

According to Gaurav Arora, Chief – Commercial Lines & Motor (Underwriting & Claims), ICICI Lombard, the fundamentals of motor insurance remain the same for both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). However, EVs contain specialised, high-value components that are more vulnerable to moisture and water-related damage, making additional insurance covers particularly important during the monsoon.

How motor insurance works for EVs

Every EV, like any other vehicle, requires mandatory third-party liability insurance and can be covered under a comprehensive policy that protects against accidents, fire, theft, natural calamities and other unforeseen events.

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However, EVs are equipped with specialised components such as lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, battery management systems and onboard charging equipment. These parts are more sensitive to moisture and are significantly more expensive to repair or replace, making them particularly vulnerable during the monsoon.

Key add-ons EV owners should consider

To strengthen protection during the rainy season, experts recommend the following add-ons:

  • Battery Protect Add-on: Covers battery damage caused by water ingress, short circuits and moisture-related issues. It is especially useful for vehicles parked outdoors or in flood-prone areas.
  • Zero Depreciation Cover: Ensures that the cost of replacing damaged plastic, rubber and metal parts is reimbursed without depreciation, reducing out-of-pocket expenses for newer or premium EVs.
  • Service Assure – Roadside Assistance (RSA): Provides prompt assistance if the vehicle is stranded due to waterlogging or a mechanical breakdown, helping owners get back on the road quickly.
  • Return to Invoice (RTI): Reimburses the original invoice value of the vehicle in case of total loss or theft, offering greater financial protection during the initial years of ownership.
  • Tyre Protect: Covers tyre damage such as cuts, bulges and bursts, which become more common during the monsoon because of potholes and submerged road hazards.

Why these add-ons matter

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While a comprehensive policy provides broad protection, these add-ons help address risks that become more pronounced during the rainy season, particularly for electric vehicles with high-value electrical components.

ICICI Lombard also said it engages with customers through proactive alerts based on weather forecasts issued by credible authorities, helping vehicle owners remain vigilant and better prepared during periods of heavy rainfall.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 8:10 AM IST
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