After Cyclone Biparjoy, insurers start receiving claims

Insurers have started receiving claim intimations after Cyclone Biparjoy battered several towns and villages in Gujarat.

Gaurav Arora, Chief of Underwriting & Claims Property & Casualty, ICICI Lombard, said, “Till the weekend, we have received a few claims under Fire & Engineering Insurances. Surveyors have been appointed in each of the intimated claims. Surveys were initiated over the weekend by the appointed surveyors. As people return from the Cyclone shelters, enter their homes, and/or restart their businesses, we expect more claims to get intimated over this week."

T A Ramalingam, Chief Technical Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, confirms, "With cyclone Biparjoy, we have started to receive claim intimations from the affected regions, which are still under 100 as of today. Considering that this is just the onset of claims, we anticipate more intimations in the following days. We have mobilised a dedicated team to support customers through their claim settlement process."

Insurers said that the extent of the losses would be known to them over the next few days as the physical surveys get completed at the loss sites.

Claims settled by the insurer to date

The insurers' claims team is on the ground at the loss sites attending to the reported claims and the appointed surveyors to ensure spot settlements for the claims. Arora said, "We have received intimations since Friday and over the weekend for losses sustained to the insured property under Property Insurance by our clients primarily from Kutch, Morbi and Rajkot districts. For the large value claims, we, in conjunction with the appointed surveyors, are concluding the physical surveys to release payment to our clients in their bank account."

Steps taken by insurers for speedy claim settlement process