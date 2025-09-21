The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) and Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. have jointly announced the restoration of cashless services at all AHPI member hospitals, effective October 10, 2025.

This decision reverses AHPI’s prior advisory to halt cashless services from September 22 and follows a series of intensive negotiations between the two parties. According to the joint statement issued from New Delhi and Chennai on September 21, both organisations reached consensus to prioritise patient welfare and avoid disruption to healthcare access.

In addition to reinstating cashless services, AHPI and Star Health agreed to resolve all other pending issues, including tariff revisions, by October 31, 2025. To prevent future disruptions, AHPI will support the formation of an industry group composed of healthcare leaders and key insurers aimed at creating a long-term, sector-wide agreement framework.

Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, stated, “We are pleased that our dialogue with Star Health Insurance has resulted in this positive outcome. The restoration of cashless services will ease the burden on patients and their families, who deserve uninterrupted access to care. AHPI remains committed to working with all stakeholders to create a more patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.”

Dr KM Abul Hasan, Chairman of the Indian Medical Association Hospital Board, echoed the sentiment in support of the agreement.

Anand Roy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Star Health Insurance, emphasized the company’s commitment to policyholders. “At Star Health Insurance, our foremost priority is the well-being of our policyholders. We are glad to have resolved the issues through constructive engagement with AHPI. Restoring cashless services at member hospitals reflects our commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable, and seamless healthcare for our customers.”

Both parties affirmed a continued commitment to collaborative efforts that enhance healthcare access for patients and policyholders across India.

AHPI represents over 15,000 hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide and advocates for policy reforms and infrastructure development in India’s healthcare sector. Star Health Insurance, India’s first standalone health insurance company, serves over 1 crore settled claims and operates through a widespread network of 11,300+ hospitals, 914 offices, and nearly 8 lakh agents.