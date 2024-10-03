Ayushman Bharat: ABHA Health ID cards to be available on Google Wallet from 2025. Check details

The ABHA ID cards will be available on Google Wallet starting next year (2025). The National Health Authority overseeing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has collaborated with Google's research team and others to enhance the scheme's expansion. Google has offered guidance to create tools that streamline developers' integration with the ABDM architecture. The Internet giant announced this partnership in a blog post on its official website.

The Google blog post stated: “As a result, integrations that would have taken up to six months can now be finished and scaled in less than two weeks. Through a partnership with Eka Care, an authorized issuer of the digital health IDs, we will be making the ABHA ID cards available on Google Wallet starting next year.”

It added: “This will enable the more than 600 million ABHA ID holders to access their cards readily and easily on their smartphones.”

ABHA Health ID Card on Google Wallet

Purpose: Utilising the health ID, individuals can easily share and receive their medical records, such as lab results and prescriptions, with affiliated healthcare facilities nationwide, the post explained.

Security: To ensure the security of sensitive health information, users can authenticate their device with a fingerprint, PIN, or passcode when adding or using their ABHA Health ID in Google Wallet.

ABHA number: The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) serves as a unique identifier that consolidates an individual's health records. It is designed to facilitate the establishment of a digital health ecosystem and promote the digitisation of healthcare.

The universal health ID under ABHA is an essential element of the ABDM initiative, aimed at extending the advantages of India's digital healthcare infrastructure to all individuals.

Documents needed: The ABHA number can be created through self-registration using two methods: Aadhaar number and Driving License.

To create an ABHA number using an Aadhaar card, the required documents include the Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar number.

Alternatively, for creating an ABHA number using a Driving License, the necessary documents include the Driving License, Name, Date of Birth, and Gender. In the future, more options for authenticating your identity will be made available.

ABHA Address: An ABHA Address may be generated utilizing a PHR Application, such as the ABHA Mobile Application.

There are two methods for creating an ABHA Address:

> Utilising your designated ABHA Number.

> Self-declaring your personal information, such as Name, Email address/Mobile Number, Gender, etc., via a PHR application, such as the ABHA Mobile App.

ABHA Health ID Card

The ABHA Health ID Card is a new health card that features a unique digital health identification number containing an individual's complete health information. This card aims to create a comprehensive digital health record for every citizen in India.

The ABHA Card serves as a digital health account for individuals across the nation, allowing for online access to medical requirements and necessities when treatment is necessary. Additionally, the health card helps to ensure that healthcare providers nationwide are attentive to your health needs.

The ABHA number is a 14-digit identifier that uniquely establishes your presence in India's digital healthcare network. This number ensures a secure and reliable identity for you, recognized by healthcare providers nationwide. Easily register for Personal Health Records (PHR) apps like the ABDM ABHA application for effortless health data sharing.

The ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) address functions as a distinct identifier (self-selected username) allowing for the sharing and retrieval of health records in a digital format. It typically takes the form of 'yourname@consent manager'.

For example, an ABHA address could be xyz@abdm when utilising the ABDM Consent Manager, which facilitates secure health data exchange with appropriate consent within the ABDM network.