Ayushman Bharat for senior citizens above 70 yrs: How to look for entitled hospitals on govt panel? Check steps here

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is a notable initiative by the Centre that has completed six years of providing universal health coverage to the masses and senior citizens of the country. This scheme offers extensive secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation benefits totaling up to Rs 5 lakh per family on an annual basis. Initially targeting 12 crore families or approximately 55 crore individuals, the AB PM-JAY has been instrumental in broadening healthcare access across the nation.

The healthcare accessibility in India has seen a notable improvement due to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) as of September 9, 2024. More than 35.4 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed, providing health coverage to numerous families. The program is currently active in 33 states and union territories, with the exception of NCT Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha.

In a recent development, the Centre has further broadened the scope of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to extend coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. This expansion is estimated to positively impact around 6 crore elderly individuals, enhancing their access to healthcare services. As part of this expansion, eligible seniors will receive a distinct card and access to additional coverage options, reinforcing the commitment to inclusive healthcare for all citizens.

AB PM-JAY offers Rs 5 lakh coverage to eligible individuals as part of its commitment to provide healthcare to those in need. The scheme benefits around 55 crore beneficiaries belonging to 12 crore poor and vulnerable families, prioritizing the protection of the most underserved populations. Each qualified family is entitled to an annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization services available in both public and private empanelled hospitals across India.

Regarding the eligibility criteria for existing scheme beneficiaries:

> Senior citizens who are currently benefiting from other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have the option to either continue with their existing scheme or enroll in AB PM-JAY.

> Individuals covered under private health insurance or the Employees’ State Insurance scheme are also eligible to avail of the benefits provided by Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.

Expansion of AB PM-JAY scheme for senior citizens

It was announced last month that senior citizens aged 70 and older who are eligible under the AB PM-JAY scheme will be issued a new, separate card.

Senior citizens in families already enrolled in AB PM-JAY will also receive an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year specifically for themselves, without the need to share it with other family members under the age of 70.

Elderly individuals not included in an existing AB PM-JAY family plan will receive coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually on a family basis.

How to look for eligible hospitals under Ayushman Bharat scheme in your state

One can also filter the hospitals by specialty or treatment requirements. Hospitals listed under Ayushman Bharat are part of the initiative and provide cashless treatment to eligible beneficiaries.

> Visit the official Ayushman Bharat website at pmjay.gov.in.

> Go to 'Find Hospital' option in the top menu.

> Choose your state and district.

> Select the type of hospital you are searching for.

> Begin your search for hospitals.

> Specify if you are looking for a government or private hospital.

> Input the captcha code shown on the screen.

> Click 'Submit' to access the list of registered hospitals in your area.

How to apply for AB PM-JAY card

One can apply for PM-JAY card at any designated hospital in their area.

Who all can avail of extended Ayushman Bharat health insurance

To check your eligibility for the Ayushman Bharat health insurance, follow these steps:

> Visit the Eligibility Section of the website and click on the 'Am I Eligible' option.

> Provide your mobile number and await the OTP for verification.

> Enter the OTP, choose your state, and input your ration card number.

> Click on 'Submit' to verify your eligibility status and determine if you meet the criteria for the Ayushman Bharat scheme.