Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta gives nod to rollout of scheme; check eligibility, details 

The newly elected BJP government in Delhi has given the green light for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. The announcement of this decision was made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following the inaugural Cabinet meeting on Thursday, February 20.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a health insurance program introduced by the Government of India in 2018. Under this scheme, eligible families are provided with a cashless insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for specified secondary and tertiary healthcare services. The coverage includes all costs associated with the treatment components listed in the scheme.

The health insurance scheme has been rolled out in all states except West Bengal and Delhi. The previous AAP government in Delhi, during its 10-year tenure, chose not to implement the scheme, citing the existence of the Delhi Arogya Kosh which provides free treatment to Delhi residents. In contrast, the BJP emphasized the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which offers a cover of Rs 5 lakh annually to individuals aged 70 or older, regardless of their income, with the coverage being shareable within the family.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: What will it offer?

Under the programme, recipients will be provided with health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh, with the central government and the Delhi government each contributing Rs 5 lakh. The objective is to promptly finalise all necessary procedures to ensure efficient implementation.

The Delhi government will establish 150,000 Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) as part of the program to offer complimentary primary healthcare services, essential medications, diagnostic tests, and disease screenings. Low-income families will receive coverage for hospital expenses for secondary and tertiary care under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Who will benefit?

Residents of Delhi who were previously ineligible for the programme. Families with limited income who require access to no-cost healthcare services. Elderly individuals, who are now eligible for benefits even if they do not meet the income requirements.

Senior citizens under Ayushman Bharat scheme

All senior citizens above 70 years will be covered under the scheme, irrespective of their income status. Qualified individuals can submit their applications electronically through the Ayushman App or the National Health Authority (NHA) portal with Aad and mobile verification.

How to apply?

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is applicable to individuals identified by the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 and those already enrolled in the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) scheme.

To access the PMJAY portal, visit their official website at mera.pmjay.gov.in. Enter your mobile number and the captcha code displayed on the screen. Verify the One Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number to access the PMJAY login screen.

Choose the state from which you are applying for the health insurance scheme. Select your preferred method for checking eligibility criteria: Mobile number, Name, Ration card number, or RSBY URN number. Your eligibility status will be displayed on the right-hand side of the page. You can also view beneficiary details by clicking on the 'Family Members' tab.