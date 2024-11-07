Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana: Full, state-wise list of hospitals entitled to serve senior citizens for AB PM-JAY cover

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially introduced the Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana scheme for senior citizens aged 70 and above. This extension of the government-backed health cover will provide an additional Rs 5 lakh in benefits.

Economically weaker senior citizens already covered under the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY (Jan Aarogya Yojana) health assurance program for families will now receive an extra coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has streamlined the registration process for the scheme, allowing seniors to obtain an Ayushman Bharat 'Vaya Vandana' card through the beneficiary portal (beneficiary.nha.gov.in) or the NHA’s Ayushman app. Alternatively, seniors and their families can complete the process at PM-JAY empanelled hospitals and common services centres.

The scheme will provide added assistance to elderly individuals who may struggle to cover medical treatment expenses at hospitals or the associated health insurance costs, which can increase with age and existing health conditions. This initiative will also offer relief to seniors managing pre-existing conditions like diabetes or hypertension. Furthermore, health insurance premiums may be affected by pre-existing illnesses, potentially leading to higher costs or denial of coverage by insurance providers.

The NHA has recently shared the full, state-wise list of hospitals that would accept Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana cards to offer support senior citizens.

Here's the list:

Eligibility Criteria

> Must be a permanent citizen of India

> Must be over 70 years of age

> No income criteria for this scheme; open to all individuals

Required Documents

Aadhaar card

Mobile number

Email ID

Age proof

KYC