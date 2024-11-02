Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card 2024: How to apply for the card online, offline; check eligibility, documents needed

AB PM-JAY: The Central government has enhanced the health coverage program for individuals aged 70 and above, regardless of their income, through the flagship initiative Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). As part of the extended scheme, all seniors aged 70 and above nationwide will now be entitled to complimentary hospital treatment under the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card 2024.

With the expansion of the program, any individual in possession of the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card 2024 will have access to free medical services up to Rs 5 lakh at any hospital affiliated with AB PM-JAY, effective from October 29.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was implemented with the aim of extending health insurance coverage to the bottom 40% of the Indian population. This initiative offers insurance for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisations. In September, the government announced an extension of the programme to include all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. Under this expansion, eligible individuals can avail of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card

The main goal of the Ayushman Vaya Vandana card is to offer senior citizens access to complimentary healthcare services at major hospitals. This welfare program aims to ensure that all elderly individuals have the opportunity to receive top-quality medical care when needed.

"This Ayushman Bharat guarantees all older persons have access to affordable healthcare. With up to Rs 5 lakh in free medical coverage each year, the program lifts the standard for senior health care availability and equal treatment. With the help of this healthcare card, no senior citizen will have to suffer from illness because this scheme will get them the best treatment in India," the government said in a notification.

Eligibility criteria for Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card

> The applicant should be a citizen of India

> Should be above the age of 70

> There are no income criteria for this scheme any one can apply for this scheme

Documents needed for registration

> Aadhaar card

> Mobile number

> Email ID

> Age proof

> KYC

How to apply online

> Proceed to Beneficiary NHA: Visit Beneficiary NHA to access the portal, where the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card application process begins.

> Authentication: Enter the OTP and your phone number to login.

> Fill in Details: Provide specific details like your state, district, Aadhaar number, PMJAY program name, PMJAY ID, or Family ID to facilitate your search. Click on the “Action” button.

> Submit Application: Click on the “Action” button to initiate your application process. Click [here](insert link) to apply for an Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card.

> Complete KYC: Utilise the Aadhaar OTP to fulfill your KYC requirements and upload a recent photograph.

> Additional Information: Include additional details such as your village, district, PIN code, mobile number, and date of birth.

> Submission: Once all information is entered, click on “submit” to finalise your application. Your Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card will then undergo processing, and once approved, you can download and utilise it.

Offline process

To initiate the registration process, please make a visit to the nearest Health and Wellness Center (HWC) or Common Service Center (CSC). Please bring along essential documents like your Aadhaar card for identity verification and family affiliation proof like a ration card.

During registration, biometric authentication will be conducted using your UID card to ensure accurate verification of your identity.

The Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card will be created and made available for printing on the PM-JAY website following the verification process. By using this card, users will have access to the health services offered by the program. This verification process guarantees that individuals and families who are eligible are enrolled and able to take advantage of the benefits provided by the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card.

All about Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Senior citizens who are part of a family already enrolled in the PM-JAY scheme will now receive an additional coverage of Rs 5 lakh specifically for their medical needs. If senior citizens are currently covered under other public health insurance schemes such as CGHS, ECHS, or CAPF, they have the option to either remain with their current scheme or transition to Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. It is important to note that senior citizens aged 70 and above who are covered under private health insurance policies or the Employees’ State Insurance scheme are also eligible to access benefits under AB PM-JAY.

The health insurance program Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana offers a comprehensive package of medical services for senior citizens, including hospital stays, surgeries, and diagnostic tests. Eligible seniors can receive cashless treatment at over 29,000 authorized hospitals, both public and private, nationwide.

It is important to highlight that the PM-JAY scheme does not provide coverage for medical costs at non-empanelled healthcare facilities. Therefore, beneficiaries are restricted to receiving treatment at hospitals and clinics within the PM-JAY network.