Does following a preventive lifestyle plan reduce my future premium if I have diabetes — and how exactly does it work? Can insurers really recognise the effort I put into managing my health, like maintaining blood sugar levels, exercising regularly, or following a doctor-recommended diet? If I’m consistently healthy over time, will my premium reduce at renewal, or do insurers only offer rewards and wellness benefits instead of an actual discount? And what kind of preventive measures or tracking do I need to show for it to make a difference?

Advice by Anuradha Sriram, Chief Actuarial Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Suppose you’re living with diabetes and wondering whether following a preventive lifestyle plan could lower your future health insurance premiums. In that case, the answer depends on how insurers assess and price medical risk. Traditionally, Indian health insurance companies have followed a fixed underwriting approach, where the premium is determined at the start of the policy based on your disclosed health conditions.

Suppose you have diabetes, hypertension, or another chronic illness. In that case, any loading or co-payment applied at inception usually continues for the lifetime of the policy, regardless of how well you manage your condition later. This is because once the risk is underwritten, insurers rarely re-evaluate it at renewal.

However, the industry landscape is beginning to shift. Some insurers are experimenting with wellness-linked plans that encourage preventive care through rewards and incentives tied to physical activity, diet tracking, and regular health check-ups.

That said, some insurers are beginning to take a more progressive approach by linking premiums or rewards to preventive lifestyle management. For example,

Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) offers a unique benefit where customers can earn back up to 100% of their premium by meeting activity goals (e.g., walking 10,000 steps a day for 325 days in a year).

While this does not reduce the base premium, it effectively offsets the cost of insurance through rewards—particularly beneficial for individuals managing chronic conditions like diabetes because such models not only incentivise healthier behavior but also directly benefits individuals with chronic conditions by encouraging sustained activity that can improve long-term outcomes.


