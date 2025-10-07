Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO to open on Oct 10; check all key details here

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is launching its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, 10 October, with the subscription period closing on Tuesday, 14 October. The issue price band is set between Rs 100 and Rs 106 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The IPO comprises a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 237.5 million equity shares, aggregating to Rs 2,517.5 crore.

Retail investors may apply for a minimum lot size of 140 shares, which amounts to a minimum investment of Rs 14,840 at the top end of the price band. Bidding can be made in multiples of 140 shares. The reservation for the issue is structured as not more than 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 15% for retail investors. SBI Capital, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal serve as the book running lead managers for the IPO.

The IPO is exclusively an OFS, so the company will receive no new funds from the proceeds. Promoters Canara Bank, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings, and existing investor Punjab National Bank are offering their shares for sale. Following the IPO, the promoter shareholding will reduce from 77% to 62%, with the anticipated post-issue market capitalisation exceeding Rs 10,000 crore at the upper price band.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance, founded in 2007, is positioned as the third largest public sector bank-led life insurer in India. As of June 2025, the company reported assets under management of Rs 43,639.5 crore, reflecting a 6% increase compared to Rs 41,166.4 crore as of March 2025. Its business model is shaped by strategic alliances, providing it with a prominent presence within the sector.

Since the offer does not contain any fresh issue component, the company’s financial position remains unchanged by the IPO. The issue is intended solely for the sale of existing shares by current stakeholders, targeting a broader public ownership and increased liquidity. Share allotment is scheduled for 15 October, followed by the likely stock exchange listing on Friday, 17 October.

Participation in the IPO is available via lead managers SBI Capital, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal. The allocation ensures a mix of institutional and retail investment through clearly defined quotas, with the process managed up to the listing date.