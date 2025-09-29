‘Something made me uneasy’: Deepinder Goyal launches ‘Healthy Mode’ on Zomato

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said something about his food delivery platform always made him uneasy – that it enabled a customer to eat whatever they craved, irrespective of what the body needed. He said that’s the reason behind the launch of its new feature, the ‘Healthy Mode’, which is now live in Gurugram.

Goyal swore by the new feature, stating that they have set the bar so high, that it is not only a healthy mode for beginners, but even professional athletes could use it to find whatever is suitable for them.

“For years, there’s been something about Zomato that made me uneasy. We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely nourishing food, Zomato didn’t make it easy. That weighed on me, because when we say our mission is “better food for more people”, the “better” has to mean something deeper,” said Goyal.

Every dish in the healthy mode comes with a ‘healthy score’ ranging from ‘low’ to ‘super’. It will give the user a lowdown of all the components in the dish, protein, complex carbs, fibre, and micronutrients, along with calories, broken down by artificial intelligence (AI) and the restaurant data.

We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely… pic.twitter.com/zBmnI1c0th — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 29, 2025

“This is not your run of the mill ‘healthy mode’ for beginners. We have kept the bar very high, that professional athletes can rely on healthy mode to find food that works for them. This is personal for me. I’ve carried the guilt that Zomato made it easy to eat whatever you craved, but not easy to eat what your body needed. Healthy Mode is our first real step in putting that right,” said Goyal.

The new feature was launched to meet the growing demand for healthy food options in metro cities, especially among people aged 18 to 45, the company said. The nutritional data it now offers was not previously available on online food discovery and delivery platforms. Zomato helped restaurants by using advanced AI and Large Language Models to create detailed macronutrient profiles for dishes. This technology provides information on portion sizes, item descriptions, and covers a wide range of menu options across the platform.

Goyal urged users to give feedback to Zomato to point out where it has failed, and improve on it. “I feel we’re moving meaningfully closer to truly living up to our mission: better food for more people,” said Goyal.

This comes after the food delivery platform partnered with travel booking platform MakeMyTrip to get food delivered directly to customers to their train seats. Available across over 130 stations, passengers booking tickets on MakeMyTrip can order from over 40,000 restaurants listed on Zomato.