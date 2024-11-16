Galaxy Promise: Galaxy Health launches insurance cover with no co-payment, ICU cover

Galaxy Health Insurance has introduced its inaugural product, Galaxy Promise, which offers a variety of health insurance plans specifically formulated to cater to the needs of families in search of cost-effective and comprehensive coverage. The plans, with sum insured options ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore, are available in four distinct options: Signature plan, Elite plan, Premier plan, and Enhanced Optional covers. The unveiling of ‘Galaxy Promise’ coincides with a period in which healthcare expenses in India are experiencing an annual increase of 10-15 per cent, according to the company.

The recently unveiled Galaxy Promise plans have been meticulously designed to combat the escalating healthcare expenses in India. Included in these plans are nine exclusive benefits intended to offer robust assistance to policyholders.

The insurance policy offers unlimited restoration of the sum insured, enabling policyholders to submit multiple claims for the same condition within the same policy year.

“We are committed to creating solutions that not only provide financial security in times of need but also encourage a culture of preventive health and wellness,” said G. Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of Galaxy Health Insurance.

Key features:

> Continuous Restoration of Sum Insured: Policyholders have the flexibility to submit multiple claims in a single policy year, with the sum insured being replenished after each claim, ensuring ongoing coverage.

> Guaranteed Premium Rates: A set premium rate is upheld until age 55 or the occurrence of a claim, providing policyholders with predictability in managing their healthcare costs.

> Full Coverage without Co-payment: The comprehensive coverage encompasses room rent, ICU, digital ICU, coverage for 68 consumable items, admission charges, and insurance processing fees, without the need for any co-payment.

> Benefits Tailored for Women: The plans provide comprehensive coverage for women's healthcare needs, including Assisted Reproduction Treatment, fetal surgery, and delivery-related care.

> Cumulative Bonus Opportunity: Policyholders have the chance to earn a bonus of up to 500% of the sum insured.

> Wellness Program (Gala Fit): Take advantage of our proactive wellness program, Gala Fit, to receive premium discounts of up to 20% and rewards for engaging in healthy activities.

> Flexible options: Policyholders have the option to select from Signature, Elite, and Premier plans, along with the opportunity to include additional optional covers. The Signature plan provides upgraded benefits such as extended pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage for up to 90 and 180 days, respectively, as well as shortened waiting periods for specific diseases and pre-existing conditions.