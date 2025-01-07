HMPV outbreak: Will your health insurance cover HMPV cases?

HMPV outbreak: There have been recent reports of an increase in respiratory illnesses in India due to HMPV or Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), following the outbreak in China. This has led to heightened anxiety among the public. This resurgence of illnesses has evoked memories of the Covid-19 pandemic, the subsequent lockdown, and the uncertainties that accompanied it five years ago.

India has confirmed 7 instances of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). The cases have been identified in various parts of India, including one in Gujarat, and two each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a prevalent respiratory virus that typically presents with mild symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. While most individuals can recover with adequate rest and hydration, HMPV can pose a serious risk for complications in vulnerable populations such as infants, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

So, does your health insurance cover the hospitalisation and related charges?

“Health insurance policies typically cover the costs associated with HMPV under standard respiratory illness provisions. This includes expenses related to hospitalisation, diagnostic tests such as PCR or antigen testing for respiratory pathogens, outpatient consultations, and treatments. ICU admissions, oxygen therapy, and post-hospitalisation recovery costs are also included under most comprehensive health plans for severe cases requiring intensive care or prolonged medical attention,” said Suman Pal, Chief Claims Officer at Onsurity.

HMPV in India

The discovery of HMPV cases has sparked concerns, particularly regarding its effects on children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems. Although the virus commonly manifests as symptoms similar to a cold, it can pose greater risks for vulnerable groups, particularly infants.

It was discovered in 2001 that HMPV belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, as stated by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to virologists in India, HMPV has been present for at least 20 years and was officially documented in a study published in 2009 by the head of virology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

In India, HMPV is responsible for approximately 3% of respiratory infections, with 10-12% of respiratory illnesses in children being linked to the virus. While uncommon, severe complications such as pneumonia can occur, especially in individuals with preexisting health issues.

Centre's steps

The central government has recommended that states enhance surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in response to an increase in HMPV cases in China. This advice follows a meeting led by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday to review the current situation of respiratory illnesses in India, with a specific focus on Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases.

States have been encouraged to raise public awareness through information, education, and communication (IEC) initiatives. Preventative measures such as regular handwashing with soap, refraining from touching the face with unwashed hands, maintaining a safe distance from symptomatic individuals, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing have been recommended.

Symptoms of HMPV

HMPV generally causes mild cold-like symptoms in healthy adults, such as a sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, and low-grade fever. Nevertheless, older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems may experience more severe respiratory issues like wheezing, shortness of breath, and pneumonia.

In vulnerable populations, particularly infants, symptoms can escalate to include wheezing, shortness of breath, rapid breathing, chest retractions, and cyanosis. Untreated HMPV can progress to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, necessitating prompt medical attention to prevent further complications.

Treatment for HMPV

Currently, no specific antiviral medications are available for treating HMPV. Most individuals with mild symptoms can effectively manage their condition at home while recovering.

In cases where symptoms escalate to severe levels, hospitalization may be required for closer monitoring and to prevent potential complications. Healthcare providers may administer the following treatments in such instances:

Oxygen therapy: Supplemental oxygen may be provided through a nasal tube or mask to assist with breathing.

Intravenous fluids: IV fluids may be given to maintain proper hydration levels.

Corticosteroids: Steroids may be prescribed to alleviate inflammation and alleviate symptoms.

