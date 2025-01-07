HMPV virus in India: Union Health secy says no surge in cases, requests states to...

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Tuesday reviewed the current situation of respiratory illnesses in India and confirmed that there is no surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases. The secretary also advised states to intensify surveillance for severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) to identify any rise in cases of respiratory illness.

"During the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from IDSP does not indicate any unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases anywhere in the country. This is also corroborated by the ICMR sentinel surveillance data," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's release read.

During this meeting, the Union Health Secretary emphasised there is no cause of concern for public due to HMPV which has been present globally since 2001. The HMPV infection was first detected in 2001 in the Netherlands and several cases were previously found in parts of India.

She added that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in cases of respiratory illness.

Moreover, states were also advised to increase awareness among population regarding the prevention of HMPV transmission with simple things like washing hands with soap and water, avoiding touching their eyes, nose or moth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people showing symptoms of the disease, and covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms of HMPV include cough, fever and runny nose among others. Meanwhile, 2 cases of HMPV infection have been reported from Maharashtra's Nagpur, taking the total number of infections to 7.

Cases of HPMV were also reported in several places including Bengaluru (2 cases), Tamil Nadu (2 cases) and Ahmedabad (1 case). Despite the surge in cases, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the HMPV is not a new virus.

Nadda urged citizens to be calm and assured the Centre is actively monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to safeguard public health.