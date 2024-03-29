Insurance firms told to keep their offices open on March 30 and March 31. Here's what else is open

To avoid any hardship to policyholders, insurance firms have been directed to keep their offices open as per normal working hours on March 30 and March 31, IRDAI said in a release on Friday.

Banks open

Apart from insurance firms, all branches of the banks dealing with government receipts and payments will also remain open for transactions on March 30 and March 31. In a notification dated March 20, 2024, RBI said, “The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself. Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday).”



In another press note dated March 22, 2024, RBI stated, “With a view to providing greater convenience to tax payers, it has been decided that RBI offices dealing with Government business and all designated branches of agency banks conducting government banking business will keep their counters open as per normal working hours on March 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.” The transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system will continue upto 2400 hours as hitherto on March 31, 2024.

Tax department working too



The income tax department has also decided to cancel the long weekend for its employees. This financial year 2023-24 ends on March 31, 2024 which is a Sunday and March 30 is a Saturday and March 29 is Good Friday, which is a public holiday; this makes the last week of the month a long weekend.