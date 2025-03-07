International Women’s Day: Why travel insurance is a must for solo women travellers

If there’s a survey on conversations we have with friends on WhatsApp groups, cancelled trips will evidently be the frontrunner that will top the charts. We all know those Goa trips seldom make it out of those WhatsApp conversations and turn into a reality.

Whether it's finding solace or for self-discovery, the freedom of flexibility or not having to rely on friends anymore, more and more Indians are now opting for solo travelling to explore the beautiful landscapes in India and abroad. A number of women travelling solo in India has also seen a steady rise over the years. According to a survey, 40% GenZ women in India are solo travellers.

Whether you are a man or a woman, traveling alone can be a tad nerve-wracking. What if things go sideways, what if your trip gets interrupted or you miss your connecting flight? There are a lot of things that need to fall in place to ensure a smooth trip.

While life certainly is uncertain, as a woman solo traveller, Travel Insurance can be a great companion when planning your trip. It can act as your silent, reliable backup on a lot of things. Not just for lost luggage or flight delays, a Travel Insurance cover can come to your rescue during major medical emergencies, unexpected cancellations, and more. Consider it your peace-of-mind passport.

There are various covers that one can opt for under Travel Insurance that can come in handy when travelling solo. Let’s take a look at a few of them:

• Adventure Activities Cover: Solo women travellers often seek thrilling experiences like scuba diving, bungee jumping, skydiving, and dirt biking. However, these activities come with higher risks and potential costs. For instance, breaking an arm during an adventure activity in Australia could cost around INR 10-12 lakh for treatment. Therefore, having adventure activity cover is crucial for all thrill-seekers. However, not all travel plans include this cover.Hence, check with your insurer if this cover is built-in or needs to be taken separately.

• Compassionate Visit Cover: If you are hospitalized abroad, the medical facility might recommend that a family member, friend, or relative travel from India to care for you.Havingsomebody to rely on during sickness would also aid in you recovering faster. However, this can incur significant travel and accommodation costs. Compassionate family visit cover takes care of these expenses, ensuring you have the necessary support during your treatment.

• Delay/Total Loss of Checked-in Baggage Losing luggage during a trip can be costly and stressful, especially as a woman solo traveller. As you are travelling alone, you may not be able to borrow essentials from your co-travellers or companions. Lost baggage often contains essential items like medication, cosmetics, and valuables such as currency and jewellery, which can be difficult or expensive to replace abroad.

Travel insurance policies typically provide a fixed compensation amount for lost baggage, regardless of its contents. However, some insurers may require receipts or bills to substantiate the claim. Note that valuables like jewellery and ornaments may not be covered separately.

• Trip Extension Cover: Flight cancellations, especially due to bad weather, is a common phenomenon globally. Flight cancellations can lead to extended stays abroad, resulting in extra expenses for accommodation and food. A trip extension/trip delay cover under travel insurance can provide financial relief and reimburse these expenses.

• Common Carrier Delay/Flight Delay: When travelling alone, flight delays can feel particularly prolonged. Cover for common carrier delay provides a flat benefit or claim payout as per your policy, ensuring you can spend your time comfortably and pay for any additional expenses you might have to incur at the airport.

• Emergency Cash Assistance: If you are mugged or lose your wallet, cards, and cash due to theft, continuing your trip without immediate cash assistance can be very difficult.It can be especially scary when you are all on your own. In such scenarios, the insurer can help you arrange immediate cash assistance for you through banks, hotels, or service providers.

• Loss of Passport Cover: Losing your passport in a foreign country can be a daunting experience especially if you are travelling solo. Replacing a lost passport involves several steps. To obtain a new passport, you'll need to provide details from your old passport, including its number, issue date, expiry date, and place of issue.The “Loss of passport, driving license, or temporary permit” cover reimburses you for the costs incurred in replacing these essential documents, helping you get back on track quickly.

For women venturing out solo, travel insurance transcends mere financial protection. It's a vital tool for empowerment and peace of mind. It transforms "what ifs" from paralyzing anxieties into manageable contingencies. Knowing that you have a safety net for everything from lost luggage and unexpected medical bills to passport replacement and emergency cash assistance allows you to fully embrace the freedom and adventure of solo travel. It means not having to rely on anyone else for support in a crisis, which is particularly crucial when you're navigating unfamiliar territory.

Ultimately, travel insurance empowers women to explore the world on their own terms, turning those long-awaited solo trips from a dream into a confident, secure reality, and ensuring that even when life throws curveballs, the journey continues.

The author is CMO and Head of Direct Sales at Go Digit General Insurance. The views expressed are his own.