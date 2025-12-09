Investor query: Can tracking your health parameters really cut your insurance premiums?

I've heard that some health insurance companies offer wellness programs and discounts on premiums for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. How do these programs work? What kind of activities or health metrics are typically considered? Are there any specific insurers that offer attractive wellness benefits? How can I make the most of these programs to improve my health and reduce my insurance costs?

Advertisement

Related Articles

Advice by Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech

Absolutely. Across the industry, we are seeing a decisive shift towards rewarding proactive health management, and wellness-linked benefits are becoming central to that evolution. Most insurers today track basic but meaningful health indicators such as daily physical activity, BMI, blood pressure and lifestyle habits. These are captured through fitness apps, wearables or periodic health assessments. When customers consistently meet their health goals, the system automatically allocates wellness credits that can significantly reduce their renewal premiums.

Several leading insurers, including Aditya Birla Health, Niva Bupa, Care Health, Star Health and ICICI Lombard, offer very compelling wellness propositions. In fact, some of these programs are structured in a way that allows customers who maintain excellent health metrics to earn up to a complete waiver on their renewal premiums.

Advertisement

To truly benefit from these programmes, customers need to stay engaged through the year. Syncing fitness devices regularly, completing preventive health check-ups and participating in insurer-led wellness initiatives ensures that the credits accumulated translate into meaningful savings. More importantly, it helps individuals build a sustained habit of monitoring their health.

Alongside wellness benefits, customers can optimise their premiums by choosing preferred network hospitals, selecting shared accommodation categories or opting for higher deductibles. Buying health insurance early, when one’s risk profile is lower, is another highly effective way to keep long-term premiums affordable. EMI options and maintaining a strong credit track record can further help in managing costs without compromising on the quality or adequacy of coverage.

Ultimately, wellness-linked insurance isn’t just about lowering premiums—it’s about empowering you to take charge of your health in a structured, rewarding way. By staying consistent with simple daily habits and fully leveraging the digital tools and incentives insurers provide, you can simultaneously strengthen your well-being and unlock meaningful financial advantages. As these programs continue to evolve, they offer a powerful opportunity to make your health journey more engaging, measurable and genuinely cost-effective.