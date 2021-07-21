LIC unveils Arogya Rakshak health insurance plan; know how it will work

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has launched a new health insurance plan called Arogya Rakshak. It is a non-linked, non-participating, regular premium and individual health insurance plan. The Arogya Rakshak policy “provides fixed health insurance cover against certain specified health risks and provides timely support in case of medical emergencies and helps the insured and his family to remain financially independent in difficult times.”
One can cover themselves as the principal insured (PI), their spouses, all children, and parents under the policy. Principal insured refers to the policyholder at the time of taking the policy. Principal insurers, spouses, and parents in the 18-65 age bracket and children in the 91 days-20 years age bracket can avail of the Arogya Rakshak plan.
The cover period will be available for principal insurers, spouses and parents up to 80 years and for children up to 25 years, according to the LIC.
Benefits offered under LIC Arogya Rakshak health insurance: -
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
Also read: Here’s how much a vaccine can reduce your COVID-19 medical bills
Also read: Is Rs 1 crore life cover big enough to secure your family?
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today