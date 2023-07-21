My wife and I live in Australia. I suffer from hypertension. Can an NRI buy health insurance in India?

My wife and I live in Australia, while my parents live in Chandigarh. I'm 35 years old and have been prescribed medication for hypertension for the past two years. My work requires me to travel to India for a couple of months. I am a little worried about my health, so I am planning to buy a health insurance plan for myself. Is there any insurance plan that I can buy for myself with the least waiting period? Will it cover my pre-existing disease from Day 1? Would it be more expensive than the normal health insurance plan? In addition, is there anything else that I should know before buying it?

Aman, Australia

Reply by: Siddharth Singhal, Business Head - Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com

It’s quite common for NRIs to visit India for brief or prolonged stays for personal and professional commitments. Fortunately, the Indian health insurance market offers a wide range of products that cater to every segment, including the ones with pre-existing diseases or PEDs. Being diagnosed with diseases like Hypertension or Diabetes is increasingly becoming common across all age-groups and so, there are plans that can cover you right from Day 1 and come with no waiting period. Therefore, as an NRI, it will be more beneficial for you to obtain a health insurance plan covering pre-existing diseases (PED) from India in your situation. This will provide you with the necessary protection and support in managing your healthcare needs, providing peace of mind and financial security. It will also ease the financial burden by reducing the out-of-pocket expenses associated with ongoing treatments, medications, consultations, etc. Also, plans made in India are best suited to the needs of Indian policyholders so they make the cut for a good choice. Not to mention, they are far more affordable than plans bought abroad, especially developed countries.

Also, it would be best for you not to wait until you land in India. You can easily buy a plan from Australia by undergoing tele-medical check-ups, if needed and paying online. It is always recommended for people with PEDs to buy the plan as early as possible so that the claim process can be seamless if the need arises. These plans usually cost about 10-15 per cent more than the regular health insurance plans but are well-suited to those who need it. Apart from this, you should also opt for a high coverage plan with a sum insured of at least Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for adequate protection. This coverage will be crucial in protecting you against costly hospitalisation or day-care treatments, considering the possible complications related to high blood pressure if left unmanaged. It is also advised to go for a plan with minimum restrictions and more flexibility. So, look for aspects like room rent capping, co-pay or any other deductibles, and hospital network range to be sure. This will help in a convenient claim settlement without having to dip into your savings on out-of-pocket expenditure.

NRIs can also get tax benefits under Section 80D, just like Indian citizens if they file their returns in India. Additionally, they are also entitled to 18 per cent GST refund on tax. However, you need to bear in mind that the policy will be in force only in India so the coverage will be applicable only when you avail of treatment in India.



(The views expressed by investment expert are his/her own)