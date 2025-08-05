NRIs turning to India for healthcare as health insurance adoption surges 150%: Report

As global healthcare costs spiral, more non-resident Indians (NRIs) are turning to India, not just for medical treatment, but for health insurance as well. According to data from PolicyBazaar, overall NRI health insurance adoption has jumped a staggering 150% year-on-year, with younger and female NRIs driving much of the demand. The shift reflects a broader change in sentiment. NRIs are no longer just insuring their elderly parents in India—they’re increasingly insuring themselves, drawn by India’s improving healthcare infrastructure, cost efficiency, and faster access to treatment. “There’s been a huge shift in the way NRIs view India’s healthcare system. It’s not just about affordability, it’s about trust in the infrastructure,” PolicyBazaar said in its report.

Younger NRIs, women drive growth

NRIs under the age of 35 have shown a 148% rise in health insurance purchases, indicating growing awareness about long-term health security. Among women NRIs, the adoption rate rose by 125%, a significant jump that reflects changing attitudes towards financial planning and self-care.

Perhaps most striking is where these policies are being utilised. Tier-3 cities now account for 46% of all NRI health insurance claims, compared to 33% in Tier-2 and just 21% in Tier-1 cities. Many NRIs secure policies for parents or relatives in smaller towns, trusting local hospitals more than ever before.

Southern cities dominate the map. Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru lead in Tier-1 preferences. In Tier-2, it’s Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, while Thrissur and Kottayam top the list in Tier-3.

India’s cost advantage

India’s appeal lies not only in improved infrastructure but also in massive cost savings. A heart bypass surgery, for example, costs $5,000–$8,000 in India, compared to $70,000–$150,000 in the US. Liver transplants, knee replacements, and cancer treatments are also far more affordable. Even insurance premiums in India are attractive. Annual plans range from $120 to $300 per person, versus $8,000 in the US and $4,000–$5,000 in the Gulf.

Top reasons for hospitalisation

Claims data reveal that the leading reasons for NRI hospital visits in India are primarily infectious diseases, accounting for 18% of total cases. Respiratory issues follow at 11%, while cancer and heart-related conditions each represent 9% of hospitalisations. Other common reasons include gastrointestinal ailments, eye-related problems, and musculoskeletal conditions, highlighting a broad spectrum of medical needs being addressed within the country’s healthcare system.

Spikes in online searches

With rising interest in India-based healthcare, online searches by NRIs have seen a notable surge, according to PolicyBazaar. Searches for “Health insurance India for NRIs” have increased by 60% year-on-year, while queries related to “Medical treatment for overseas citizens in India” grew by 45%. Additionally, “Best insurance plans for parents in India” continues to rank among the top searches from countries like the UAE, UK, and US, reflecting growing awareness and intent among the NRI community to explore medical and insurance options in India.

Other advantages

India’s hospitals offer quick consultations, English-speaking doctors, and shorter wait times—something many NRIs find missing in Western systems. Add to that the emotional comfort of being close to family during recovery, and India’s private healthcare becomes a compelling option.

Some insurance plans even include concierge services for NRIs, covering travel, visas, hospital admission, and post-surgery care.