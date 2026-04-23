Planning pregnancy: Should I buy a separate health policy for better maternity cover?

I’m 31 and currently covered under a family floater policy purchased by my husband. We are planning to have a child next year. I’ve heard that while maternity may be covered, pregnancy complications like gestational diabetes or premature delivery may not always be fully covered. Should I consider buying a separate health policy in my own name to ensure these risks are covered?

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Advice by Priya Deshmukh, Head – Health Products, Operations & Services, ICICI Lombard

“For many young couples planning a family, understanding maternity coverage and the protection available for pregnancy-related complications becomes extremely important. While being covered under a family floater offers a good safety net, it is equally valuable for women to consider having an independent health insurance policy in their own name, especially when planning for pregnancy in the near future. At ICICI Lombard, we encourage women to plan ahead so that the coverage they need is firmly in place well before maternity care begins.

Most comprehensive health insurance plans today offer maternity benefits, but these are typically subject to a waiting period, which can range from two to four years depending on the product. This is why purchasing a policy before conception ensures that the waiting period is completed in time for planned maternity.

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Beyond maternity itself, your question about complications such as gestational diabetes, pregnancy-induced hypertension, or premature delivery is extremely valid. This means that if a complication leads to a medical condition requiring treatment, for example, gestational diabetes leading to hospitalisation—these are typically covered under maternity coverage, subject to policy terms.

Every policy is structured differently, and the limits under maternity benefits may not always be sufficient to cover higher cost scenarios like premature delivery with NICU admissions. This is where having your own health policy provides a stronger layer of protection.

An individual policy allows you to choose higher sum insured options, add features like OPD, wellness benefits, and new-born coverage, and ensures that your own continuity benefits build over time. It also provides long-term security independent of changes in your husband’s policy or employer-linked coverage.

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Planning a family is a major milestone, and insurance should make that journey smoother, not stressful. With thoughtful planning, choosing a comprehensive policy early, reviewing maternity and complication coverage, and ensuring adequate sum insured, you can safeguard both your health and financial peace of mind. At ICICI Lombard, our commitment is to give women access to the most supportive, transparent, and complete healthcare protection at every stage of life.”